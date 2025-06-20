 
Seequent Receives Award at Global Offshore Wind 2025, Hosts Upcoming Webinar

Seequent, a leader in earth-modeling, analysis, data management, and collaboration software, received the Sust2ainable Exhibitor Award from RenewableUK at the Global Offshore Wind 2025 event. 

At the event, Seequent demonstrated how its 3D ground modeling technology is transforming the offshore wind industry by:

  • Automating data collection from remote subsurface locations
  • Visualizing insights with intuitive 2D and 3D models
  • Accelerating decisions and reduce risk

RenewableUK's commitment to sustainability was also highlighted through their 5 Rs principles:

  • Rethink: Use less harmful alternatives to dangerous chemicals or materials.
  • Reduce: Minimize volume and weight.
  • Reuse: Repurpose materials.
  • Repair: Fix damaged materials instead of discarding them.
  • Recycle: Utilize materials that would otherwise be thrown away.

Seequent is also hosting a free webinar on July 2 at 10:00AM BST to delve deeper into the capabilities of their integrated offshore workflow. This third webinar in the series will demonstrate how Leapfrog incorporates magnetics, side scan sonar, seismic, and multibeam data for robust integrated ground modeling.

