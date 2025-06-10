Seequent Webinar Offers Insights Into Offshore Wind Workflow

An upcoming webinar hosting by Seequent will delve deeper into the capabilities of their integrated offshore workflow, demonstrating how Leapfrog incorporates magnetics, side scan sonar, seismic, and multibeam data, for robust integrated ground modeling.

The webinar will cover:

Seamless import of data from Oasis montaj to Leapfrog via Central

Different visualization methods for your geophysical datasets

A brief recap of working with Seismic in Leapfrog

Creating hazard maps, and looking at potential risk

Updating Geological models from Geophysical interpretations

The webinar will be held on July 2, 2025, at 10a BST. More information and registration details can be found here.