Enhanced Oil Spill Detection System Starts Operating Offshore Brazil

Miros, in partnership with Belga Marine, has enhanced its Oil Spill Detection (OSD) monitoring system system to include cloud-based monitoring capabilities that are now fully operational across several production assets offshore Brazil.

The updated OSD monitoring system has been deployed across multiple production assets of a major Brazilian energy company.

By integrating Miros’ technology with cyber secure, real-time cloud-based data sharing, the system ensures seamless collaboration and communication among offshore operators, environmental regulators and onshore stakeholders. This innovation is set to enhance environmental compliance and accelerate response times to potential oil spill incidents.

“The new cloud-based solution aligns with rigorous national guidelines, ensuring the integrity and security of OSD alarms and monitoring," said Marius Five Aarset, CEO of Miros. "By creating a secure end-to-end pathway for unbiased reporting, the system delivers unparalleled transparency and reliability in environmental operations.”