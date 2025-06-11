 
June 11, 2025

Fugro Expands Geotechnical Testing Capabilities in Indonesia

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has opened a new geotechnical testing laboratory in Jakarta, Indonesia, enhancing its regional capabilities for energy and infrastructure projects.

The new facility will increase Fugro’s lab capacity in Asia Pacific by 20% and cut testing turnaround times by 30%, ensuring quicker delivery of vital geotechnical and geohazard insights.

The lab, spanning 550 m2 with over 30 testing stations, will employ more than 120 Indonesian staff, including 40 geotechnical engineers and technicians.

It is accredited to ASTM and ISO 17892 standards and underscores Fugro’s commitment to local talent and regional capacity.

“By having a consistent standard for geotechnical testing, supplemented with our vast global experience providing such services, we are committed to delivering high-quality Geo-data that will contribute to the success of our clients' projects in the region,” said Shalu Shajahan, Regional Director, Marine Site Characterisation Asia Pacific.

With this addition, Fugro now operates four specialist offshore testing laboratories in the Asia Pacific region, including facilities in Australia, Singapore, and Taiwan.

