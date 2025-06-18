 
Teledyne Marine's 2025 Photo and Data Contest Is Now Open

© Teledyne Marine

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine invites customers to participate in the 2025 edition of its annual Photo & Data Contest. This exciting competition encourages contestants to share captivating images of Teledyne Marine products in action—whether in the office, lab, or field—or data samples collected using Teledyne Marine’s advanced technologies.

The contest runs from June 18 to September 30, 2025, providing ample time for participants to submit their best photos and data. Prizes include photography gear, and winners will be selected through both public voting and a jury of Teledyne Marine experts.

Award Categories and Prizes:

  • Voters’ Choice Award: The most-voted image will be picked from the top 10 public favourites, and a HERO13 Black Creator Edition will be awarded to the winner.
  • Best Data Award: For outstanding sonar, ADCP, or multibeam data collected with Teledyne Marine technology.
  • Adversity Award: Showcasing moments of resilience, technical challenges and extreme conditions.
  • Moment of Zen Award: Capturing you or your team in picturesque settings utilising Teledyne Marine equipment.
  • Underwater Award: Recognizing the best underwater images featuring Teledyne Marine products or captured using Bowtech cameras.

Winners of the four jury-selected categories will receive a KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 Rugged Waterproof Digital Camera.

How to Enter:

  1. Upload your best photos or data samples to the contest page before September 30, 2025.
  2. Promote your submission by sharing it on social media—tagging @TeledyneMarine on Facebook and using #TeledyneMarine on LinkedIn—to encourage votes.

You’ll need to rally at least five votes to qualify for an award and a panel of Teledyne Marine technical experts will assess images, 50% based on technical quality and 50% on storytelling impact, ensuring a fair and compelling selection process.

Winners will be announced in October 2025 via a press release, Teledyne Marine’s official website, and social media platforms.

Teledyne Marine reminds participants that government officials are not eligible for prizes, in accordance with contest regulations.

For full contest rules and submission details, visit: www.woobox.com/qc6q6i  

