 
New Wave Media

March 17, 2021

Drone Swarms Sent from Uncrewed Vessels Could be Used for Offshore Wind Farm Inspections

(File image: Ocean Infinity)

(File image: Ocean Infinity)

U.S.-based seabed survey company Ocean Infinity, is, together with the University of Portsmouth, Airborne Robotics, and Bentley Telecom, working to develop an autonomous offshore wind farm inspection capability utilizing aerial drone swarms deployed from an uncrewed marine robotic vessel.

Using 5G and satellite connectivity, the project will see a swarm of drones autonomously inspect wind turbines subsequently removing the need for manual, human inspection, Ocean Infinity, a company that is currently building a fleet of unmanned surface robots - the Armada - said.

As part of the project, a 36 meter Armada uncrewed robotic vessel will act as the host vessel for the aerial drones, facilitating launch and recovery, recharge, data download and transmission to shore via satellite.

Ramsay Lind, Business Development Manager at Ocean Infinity said “Not only will this uncrewed solution see a reduced risk to human life but it will also reduce the environmental impact of windfarm inspection. The Armada vessels are a low-emission alternative to traditional vessels, emitting up to 90% fewer greenhouse gasses."

Dr Sarinova Simandjuntak, from the University of Portsmouth’s School of Mechanical and Design Engineering, said: “Ultimately, we are aiming to develop a system that can detect and monitor defects or damages inside the turbine and the entire structure of a wind turbine in a safe and effective way. This will benefit offshore wind farms, reducing the time they have to shut down for maintenance and therefore increasing availability and supply.”
The project, Drone Swarm for Unmanned Inspection of Wind Turbines (Dr-SUIT) is funded by the Future Flight Challenge programme from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

The £1.67 million project will culminate in a system demonstration in 2022.

Related News

Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord's Offshore Vessel to Cut Emissions, Fuel Consumption with FUELSAVE Tech

Dutch marine contractor and offshore installation services company Van Oord will install a combustion conditioning system…

“We have noticed a significant upturn in requests for unplanned multibeam echo sounder-based surveys especially around offshore wind farms, and are confident that establishing a team to specialise in producing high quality data in these challenging conditions is the most effective way to meet the specialised needs,” said Andres Nicola, CEO of Nicola Engineering

VIDEO: New Marine Survey Firm Nicola Offshore Open for Business

A new company called Nicola Offshore specializing in marine survey campaigns and on-demand missions has started operations…

Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

After several false starts, 2021 is the year when the U.S. offshore wind industry begins to realize its potential. This is according to Philip Lewis…

Kraken's SeaPower Battery - Image: Kraken

Kraken Secures New Subsea Batteries, Sonar Contracts and $1.5M Funding

Canadian subsea technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic…

© tonguy324

Israel Widens Search for Oil Spill Culprit After Ruling Out Ship in Greece

Israel on Sunday broadened its search for the ship behind an oil spill that blackened its beaches with tar after investigators…

Fincantieri to Build Two Submarines for Italian Navy for $1.64B

Italy's Fincantieri will sign as prime contractor a contract worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the construction…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

iXBlue

iXBlue is an independent industrial worldwide group well-known for the design, development and manufacture of equipment, integrated systems and solutions for civil and military industries, oceanology, aeronautics and spatial industries. Its innovative technology is used for navigation…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news