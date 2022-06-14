 
EdgeTech Adds Sub-Bottom Pipeline Survey Mode to the 2050-DSS

Image courtesy Edgetech

Image courtesy Edgetech

EdgeTech added a new feature to the 2050-DSS combined sub-bottom profiling and side scan sonar system.  The new Pipeline Survey Mode provides the ability to select a smaller hydrophone sub‐array enabling a larger fore‐aft beamwidth and faster transmission rate and increasing pipeline detection when running crosslines.

The 2050-DSS systems use a flat multi-channel Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) hydrophone array to generate high resolution images of the sub-bottom stratigraphy in oceans, lakes, and rivers and provides excellent penetration in various bottom types. The sub-bottom receiver array is segmented for standard sub-bottom profiling surveys or pipeline survey mode for optimal location of pipelines or cables and measurement of depth burial.

The 2050-DSS also boast a tri-frequency side scan sonar, where any two frequencies can be operated simultaneously. The towfish can be fitted with either a 120, 410 & 850 kHz or a 230, 540 & 850 kHz arrays along with a 2-16 kHz sub-bottom projector.

The 2050-DSS comes complete with a combined side scan and sub-bottom towfish with built in depth, heading and altitude sensors, digital telemetry over a single coax cable, ROV interface, a 19-inch rackmount topside, EdgeTech’s DISCOVER acquisition software and optional magnetometer interface.

