 
New Wave Media

October 7, 2025

Sofar Ocean Launches Wayfinder Voyage Simulator Planning Tool

© Sofar Ocean

© Sofar Ocean

Sofar Ocean, an ocean intelligence platform, announced the launch of Wayfinder Voyage Simulator, a voyage planning tool that improves fleet efficiency and profitability.

The tool, which is part of Sofar’s broader Wayfinder Platform, enables operators, commercial teams, and chartering desks to instantly generate and evaluate unlimited voyage scenarios. Each scenario is based on:

  • Sofar’s highly accurate marine weather forecasts, which leverage observations from the largest private network of real-time ocean sensors and outperform traditional models by up to 50%
  • Vessel-specific performance models that update daily based on actual operations

  • The latest market conditions — daily hire rates, fuel costs, and more

By building voyage plans based on actual conditions — not theoretical assumptions — Wayfinder Voyage Simulator maximizes visibility over a voyage’s potential time, fuel, emissions, and cost outcomes, bolstering commercial decisionmaking.

Wayfinder Voyage Simulator transforms voyage planning from multiple hours of spreadsheet guesswork into just seconds of intelligent analysis. Operators, commercial teams, and chartering desks follow a refreshingly straightforward process:

  • Select a vessel
  • Upload a route or choose ports
  • Adjust inputs (e.g. departure time, RPM, RTA, etc.)
  • Create a simulation to evaluate arrival time and real-time voyage economics — time, fuel, emissions, cost, etc.

  • Repeat and compare — create unlimited simulations across voyages and vessels

By streamlining voyage planning, Wayfinder Voyage Simulator empowers shoreside teams to answer complex questions:

  • Can I make this laycan? Input your required arrival time and know instantly if it's achievable given real-time weather and your required speed and fuel consumption.
  • Which vessel should take this cargo? Quickly compare multiple vessels for the same voyage. Determine which ship will arrive on time and deliver the best profit margin based on daily hire rates, fuel consumption, and weather.
  • What’s our weather impact? Understand exactly how weather will affect your vessel’s speed and fuel performance. Sofar’s highly accurate forecasts are always more precise than generic 10-15% weather factors.

Sofar will formally introduce Wayfinder Voyage Simulator at a launch webinar on October 15th at 4pm CEST — register here.

Related News

© Robosys Automation

Robosys Automation Secures Offshore Wind Vessel Retrofit Contract

Robosys Automation, a leader in maritime autonomy, vessel control systems, and smart shipping solutions, has announced that…

REMUS 620 Conducts First Torpedo Tube Recovery and Swimout

A joint team from HII, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and the U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Joins European Seas UXO Cleaning Squad

Fugro has joined the Clearance Activities for Marine Munitions through Efficient Remediation Approaches (CAMMera) consortium…

The Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea (Credit: Gudmund Nymoen / Equinor)

Equinor, Partners Bolster Åsgard Production with Subsea Compressors Upgrade

Equinor and partners in Åsgard and Mikkel licenses have started the second phase of Åsgard subsea compression in the Norwegian Sea…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne’s eXtreamer Meets Seismic Data Needs

Developed in partnership with Geometrics, the eXtreamer is a small form factor streamer designed to meet and exceed the seismic…

ROMULUS source HII

USVs Getting Smarter, Faster and More Flexible

The rapid pace of uncrewed surface vessel (USV) technology development has been on display this month, most recently with…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

It’s going to get harder to hide

Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Hydrographic Surveyor / Technician

● Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Gibraltar

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news