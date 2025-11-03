Advanced Navigation Unveils Compact Boreas 50 Series

Advanced Navigation has announced the expansion of its Boreas range with the new 50 series - the company’s most compact fiber-optic gyroscope (FOG) inertial navigation system (INS), delivering rapid North-seeking in challenging GNSS-denied maritime environments.

The 50 Series includes two high-performing variants: the A50 - an attitude and heading reference system (AHRS), and the D50 - a strategic-grade INS.

Each is equipped with a North-seeking gyrocompass capable of rapidly determining true North. Powered by Advanced Navigation’s advanced sensor fusion, the series delivers intelligent, reliable navigation within a SWaP-optimized form factor.

Featuring all-band GNSS receivers, the D50 offers enhancements in signal availability, heading accuracy, and greater resilience in challenging environments. For defense missions operating in particularly high-threat scenarios, it also offers an extra layer of protection through optional Electronic Protection (EP) capabilities.

Maximilian Doemling, Head of Product at Advanced Navigation, said: “Accurately determining position and heading remains a persistent challenge in maritime and naval operations. That’s where the Boreas 50 Series comes in. It plugs straight into new and existing platforms and starts delivering fast, reliable positioning and North-seeking where traditional systems aren’t able to.

“For high-threat operational environments, the D50’s advanced EP capabilities deliver uncompromising protection against nefarious attempts of GNSS jamming and spoofing. It is a powerful counter-Electronic Warfare solution built to operate under direct electronic attack, giving operators the resilience and reliability they need to stay on course against any adversary.”

The Boreas 50 series contains precise North-seeking gyrocompassing, capable of detecting Earth’s rotation to determine true North in real time, completely independent of GNSS signals or magnetic interference. This is housed in a compact form factor weighing 910 grams, enabling easy integration into space- and weight-constrained platforms.

Advanced Navigation’s proprietary sensor fusion draws on sophisticated algorithms to interpret and filter sensor data. The software is designed to dynamically weigh the input from each sensor, adjusting in real time based on reliability scores, environmental conditions, and operational context. This ensures continuous, high-confidence state estimation even when GNSS signals are lost or degraded.

The D50 incorporates dual-antenna, all-band GNSS receivers, supporting access to the newer L6 band. This broad-spectrum support enables significantly faster convergence times to centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

The D50 is available with optional EP functionality. While adversaries create GNSS signal attacks, the D50 proactively detects and neutralizes these attacks to maintain a reliable, uninterrupted positioning.

The Boreas 50 Series integrates effortlessly into both new and legacy defense and commercial platforms to streamline upgrades, reduce installation time, and lower overall costs. This flexibility enables rapid deployment across a wide range of applications.

Boreas 50 Series Specifications:

Heading accuracy: Gyro compassing 0.5 degrees secant latitude

Roll and pitch accuracy: 0.03 degrees

Positional accuracy: 0.01 m CEP50

Electronic Protection capabilities are available on the Boreas D50



