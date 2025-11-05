Interocean Opens New Office to Support Growth in the Middle East

Interocean Marine Services (Interocean) has officially opened its new office, located in the heart of Dubai’s Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). This milestone marks a step in Interocean’s global strategy and underscores its long-term commitment to supporting the rapidly evolving energy and maritime sectors in the Middle East.

Interocean’s expansion into the region reflects its commitment to bringing expert skills to support energy projects currently transforming the Middle East. The move also builds on the company’s established regional presence through its merged sister company, Rigmar Group.

The Dubai office opening follows the formation of Interocean Energy Services FZCO, the company’s Middle East entity, and the appointment of three senior leaders: Robert Dalziel as Managing Director, Janko Bukovcan as Divisional Director and Karthik Elango as Business Unit Director. With a strong leadership team and a growing pipeline of muti-million-dollar contracts already secured, Interocean is well positioned to support major energy and maritime projects across the region.

Commencing this year, Interocean is delivering a comprehensive range of services including marine operations, engineering, asset integrity, and maintenance.

The new Dubai office currently supports a team of 10 employees, with plans to grow the regional headcount by 150% over the next 12 months to meet increasing client demand.

Interocean’s Dubai base joins its expanding global network of offices in the UK, Norway, West Africa, North America.