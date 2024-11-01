Endangered Hawksbill Turtles Set Free into the Red Sea

Israeli conservationists released three hawksbill turtles into the Red Sea in an effort to rehabilitate the population of the critically endangered species in the wild, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority said.

The three females were raised for more than two decades at an underwater observatory on the shore of Eilat, a port city along the northern tip of the Red Sea, and were set free after reaching maturity.

Each was fitted with a satellite transmitter on their shell so their movements can be tracked and viewed by the public on the website, Wildlife Computers.

Shortly after swimming away from shore, one of the turtles was spotted stopping by a coral reef, possibly looking for a snack. They are omnivorous with a penchant for eating soft coral and sea sponges, according to the nature and parks authority.

"One of the things that we need to know - is a turtle that has lived all its life in captivity, how and will he survive in nature?" said Aviv Levy of Eilat's Underwater Observatory Marine Park.

Hawksbill turtles are classified as "critically endangered" by the World Wildlife Fund. They help maintain healthy coral reefs by removing prey, like sponges, from the reef's surface and providing better access for fish to feed, it says.

But encounters with sea vessels and entanglements in fishing nets have brought the species to the edge of extinction. They have also been hunted for their shells.



