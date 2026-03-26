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March 26, 2026

Enersea Finalizes Substation Jacket Design for Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Project

(Credit: Enersea)

(Credit: Enersea)

Enersea has completed the detailed design of two offshore substation jackets for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom.

The two jackets, Link 01 and Link 02, each weigh around 3,500 tonnes and will support offshore substations of about 9,000 tonnes.

Heerema Fabrication Group is responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction scope of the jackets and subcontracted the detailed engineering work to Enersea.

The Link 01 jacket has already been installed, while Link 02 is progressing toward completion, expected in August 2026.

Project developer Ørsted awarded the EPC contract for the full substations to Aibel, which subcontracted the jacket scope to Heerema Fabrication Group and is developing the topsides.

Enersea’s scope included structural design and engineering support during fabrication, with the companies working together to advance construction of the structures.

Hornsea 3 is expected to be one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms once operational, supporting the expansion of renewable energy capacity in the United Kingdom.

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