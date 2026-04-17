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April 17, 2026

UK Centre for Seabed Mapping Scientists Collaborate on Survey of the UK’s South-West Coastline

© UK Centre for Seabed Mapping

© UK Centre for Seabed Mapping

The UK Centre for Seabed Mapping (UK CSM), a group of over 30 public sector organizations with a shared commitment to collect and share high-quality marine data, will undertake a seabed mapping survey, CSM2026, to explore and map the seabed along the UK’s south-west coastline.

Throughout the four-week survey, using technology deployed from the Research Vessel Cefas Endeavour, a team of 26 scientists from across the field of maritime research will collect vital hydrographic, geological and environmental data when they set sail from Lowestoft next week.

Convening multiple government agencies, the survey represents an unprecedented level of collaboration within the maritime sector. By combining their skills and capabilities in a single survey, the team aim to secure data to deliver the UK government’s commitments and make advances in how our seabed is mapped, understood and managed.

Eleven UK CSM member organizations are involved: the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA); the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO); British Geological Survey (BGS); Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas); Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra), The Crown Estate; Historic England; Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC); Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, Northern Ireland (AFBI); Natural England and the Royal Navy.

Over the course of the survey, the scientists on board will have the opportunity to work with experts from other public sector organizations, share skills, and source key seabed mapping data that supports a wide range of applications including offshore energy and infrastructure, marine ecosystem science, safety at sea, marine policy, and defense.

The four-week research survey is due to take place between April 20 and May 19. This will consist of two survey legs, starting in Lowestoft, Suffolk and ending in Falmouth, Cornwall. All organizations are supporting the planning of alternative sites to maximize the opportunity.

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