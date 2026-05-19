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May 19, 2026

TDI-Brooks Reflags Research Vessel for Caribbean Mission

Miss Emma McCall research vessel (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

Miss Emma McCall research vessel (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks’ multi-use oceanographic research vessel Miss Emma McCall has completed its full-term ABS shipyard period and is heading to the Caribbean region following a reflagging process.

The company said it is reflagging the vessel from the United States to Vanuatu to support cost-effective operations in the Caribbean and northern South America region.

The vessel is currently transiting to Roatan, Honduras, to complete the reflagging exercise before moving to the Pacific for a geotechnical project off the west coast of Honduras, according to TDI-Brooks.

Miss Emma McCall research vessel (Credit: TDI-Brooks)

Miss Emma McCall vessel is configured for survey, light geotechnical and environmental and metocean research work and is expected to be available for projects in the Caribbean and northern South America throughout the rest of the year.

TDI-Brooks operates five research vessels serving offshore oil and gas, offshore wind, marine networks and alternative energy sectors.

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