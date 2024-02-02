 
Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vessel for Norwegian Ops

AHTS vessel Skandi Iceman (Credit: DOF Group)

Equinor has booked DOF Group’s anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Skandi Iceman for its Norwegian operations, along with ROV services to be provided by the company.

The contract award means that the DOF Group will have two anchor handlers supporting Equinor’s Norwegian operations until 2027 at the earliest, with Skandi Vega having been on charter to Equinor since delivery 2010.

Defined as ‘large contract’ by DOF Group, this means its value ranges between $47 million to approximately $95 million (NOK 500 million to NOK 1 billion).

The contract also includes ROV services provided by the DOF Group, the Norwegian vessel owner said.

The start of the contract has been set for the second quarter of 2024 with three-year firm, and three one-year options.

“This award demonstrates the performance of our anchor handling vessels and our crews. We are very happy to see Equinor selecting DOF for another long term AHTS contract,” said Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA.

