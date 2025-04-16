Vatn Systems, Palantir Partner to Scale Manufacturing of AUVs for National Defense

Vatn Systems, a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies, announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to further digitize and scale its manufacturing capabilities.

"Palantir's technology gives us real-time visibility into our operations, strengthening our ability to anticipate challenges, optimize resources, and deliver critical systems to our customers with unprecedented speed and precision," said Nelson Mills, co-founder and CEO of Vatn Systems.

The partnership leverages Palantir's software platform to digitize the manufacturing process and provide AI-driven insights that will accelerate the production of underwater vehicles for national security applications. The collaboration will enable Vatn to streamline its Supply Chain Management and build additional resiliency.

"Vatn is building exactly the kind of mission-critical capability that our software is designed to support," said Palantir's Louis Mosley. "Providing a digital, AI-powered backbone for the company's operations, will help to build these AUVs faster, make them more adaptable and ultimately strengthen western deterrence."

Since its founding in April 2023, Vatn Systems has progressed from concept to deployment, delivering its first AUVs in 17 months. The company is already actively testing in military exercises with key defense organizations including the U.S. Navy. With 12 vehicles now in the hands of government customers and more on order, the company is accelerating production in partnership with Palantir.