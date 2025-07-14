Kongsberg Discovery Starts AUV Production in the US

Kongsberg Discovery has decided to start production of HUGIN, an autonomous underwater vehicle, in the U.S. This decision reflects the commitment to supporting the growing demand for advanced subsea technology in the U.S. market.

"By establishing domestic production capabilities, we aim to strengthen our U.S.-based supply chain and enhance our responsiveness to the evolving needs of our government and commercial customers. This demand has increased as global tension has risen," said Martin Wien Fjell, President of Kongsberg Discovery.

Kongsberg Discovery have already delivered HUGIN to the U.S. Navy and other organizations within the government, commercial and academic sectors.

Due to increased demand from the defense sector and growing recognition of unmanned underwater vehicles' (UUV) capabilities among U.S. Navy customers, a strategic decision has been made to expand investment in the United States. According to Fjell, the company’s ongoing development has resulted in systems that address a range of high-priority naval requirements.

“Kongsberg Discovery plan to start the HUGIN production at our existing facility in Lynnwood, Washington. The future production facility is yet to be decided,” he added.

Today, there are 12 navies using HUGIN in real-world missions such as Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment, Mine Counter Measure, Subsea and Seabed Warfare, and seafloor mapping operations.