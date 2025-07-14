 
New Wave Media

July 14, 2025

Kongsberg Discovery Starts AUV Production in the US

© Kongsberg Discovery

© Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery has decided to start production of HUGIN, an autonomous underwater vehicle, in the U.S. This decision reflects the commitment to supporting the growing demand for advanced subsea technology in the U.S. market.

"By establishing domestic production capabilities, we aim to strengthen our U.S.-based supply chain and enhance our responsiveness to the evolving needs of our government and commercial customers. This demand has increased as global tension has risen," said Martin Wien Fjell, President of Kongsberg Discovery.

Kongsberg Discovery have already delivered HUGIN to the U.S. Navy and other organizations within the government, commercial and academic sectors.

Due to increased demand from the defense sector and growing recognition of unmanned underwater vehicles' (UUV) capabilities among U.S. Navy customers, a strategic decision has been made to expand investment in the United States. According to Fjell, the company’s ongoing development has resulted in systems that address a range of high-priority naval requirements. 

“Kongsberg Discovery plan to start the HUGIN production at our existing facility in Lynnwood, Washington. The future production facility is yet to be decided,” he added.

Today, there are 12 navies using HUGIN in real-world missions such as Intelligence Preparation of the Operational Environment, Mine Counter Measure, Subsea and Seabed Warfare, and seafloor mapping operations.

Related News

Saronic, Vigor Form Alliance to Advance Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

Saronic Technologies and Vigor Marine Group have entered into a strategic partnership focused on rapidly advancing the delivery…

© Saab

Saab’s Sabertooth On Display Alongside First 3D Model of Endurance

Saab’s Sabertooth subsea vehicle will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed’s Future Lab exhibition July 10-13…

© OceanAlpha

OceanAlpha USV Validates Long-Range Survey Capability in Malaysia

In late June 2025, OceanAlpha’s L25 marine unmanned surface vehicle (USV) successfully completed its first public demonstration in Malaysia…

(Credit: Beam)

Swiss Firm Acquires Defunct Beam

Rosenxt UK, part of Switzerland-based Rosenxt Holding, has acquired selected assets and talent from subsea robotics and engineering firm Beam…

Principal Researcher Seong-Hyun Lee of KIMM. Image Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

KIMM Cracks the Code for Underwater Radiated Noise Prediction

Researchers in South Korea at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) have reportedly developed a hull-attached…

© PML

Light Pollution Shown to Negatively Some Static Marine Organisms

A new study reveals the harmful influence of artificial light at night on the immobile species, the snakelocks anemone.The study…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news