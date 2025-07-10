Deep Sea Vision, Deep Ocean Search Enter MoU

In conjunction with the launch of its brand-new Mariner XL ROV, Deep Ocean Search (DOS) Ltd entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the US company Deep Sea Vision (DSV).

DSV is a deep-water survey company using Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) such as Kongsberg Hugin 6000 able to dive at 6,000msw depth with a track record in the deep ocean space. Through combined efforts to common clients, DSV and DOS can offer AUV and ROV services from the same platform with shared multirole personnel.

With Mariner XL, DOS is offering for hire a 6000msw capable WROV which can be mobilized quickly and easily for rapid deployment anywhere in the world: as a launch & recovery system, an ultra-long range inertial and acoustic positioning system, a pilot station and a store space, all in only 4 x 20’ containers. Deployment on board requires no major structural modifications of the support vessel and no calibration. The Argus Mariner XL is a light work-class ROV designed for ultra-deep operations, inspection, sampling, object recovery, imaging and data acquisition.

Survey services include geophysical acquisitions, photogrammetry, metrology, sampling, rig move or ROV survey/sampling, field development/construction survey, subsea structure inspection, TDP monitoring, pre-lay/post lay survey, debris survey, and, out of straightness survey. Customers include industry, government, NOG, and private clients.