Teledyne Marine to Host Slocum Glider User’s Conference

The global oceanographic community is invited to gather in Woods Hole this fall for the Slocum Glider User’s Conference, taking place October 7–9, 2025. This three-day event will bring together Slocum glider users, marine scientists, engineers, and dignitaries for an exchange of knowledge, innovation, and mission collaboration.

The conference will culminate in the official launch of the Sentinel Mission on October 10, featuring REDWING, the first autonomous underwater glider that will embark on the first ever AUV mission to autonomously circumnavigate the globe.

Conference Highlights:

Expert panels and technical sessions on topics such as long-endurance missions, passive acoustic monitoring, storm gliders, and under-ice operations

Advanced training with sensor vendors and glider specialists

Live presentation and poster sessions from the global glider community

Networking opportunities with NOAA and WHOI leadership, state officials, and academic researchers

The Sentinel Mission, a collaboration between Teledyne Webb Research and Rutgers University to complete the first-ever global circumnavigation with an autonomous underwater vehicle, is supported by NOAA, the UN Ocean Decade, and the Marine Technology Society. The mission will launch from Woods Hole on October 10, 2025, with the deployment of REDWING, a specially outfitted Slocum Sentinel Glider.

The mission aims to:

Demonstrate cutting-edge oceanographic technology

Promote STEM education and student-led research

Support global ocean monitoring and climate science

Rutgers undergraduate students are actively involved in planning the glider’s route, accounting for ocean currents, recharge stops, and geopolitical considerations. The mission will also feature a live online flight viewer, branded outreach campaigns, and educational content to engage the public worldwide.

Attendees are encouraged to register early and submit abstracts or posters for consideration.

RSVP to attend: https://forms.office.com/r/5R89xvUYiT

Register to submit live presentations or poster: https://forms.office.com/r/Z5HiknxCey