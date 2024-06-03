 
First Korean-built Geophysical Exploration Vessel Commissioned

(Photo: South Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

(Photo: South Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

South Korea's first domestically built geophysical exploration research vessel was commissioned during a ceremony at Pohang Yeongilman Port on May 31.

The 92-meter Tamhae 3 is a fully state-funded research vessel owned by the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM). The KRW 181 billion (US$132 million) newbuild replaces its 1996-built predecessor, Tamhae 2, for geophysical explorations in domestic and foreign waters, starting with Korea’s continental shelves and onto the polar regions.

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) built Tamhae 3 at its Yeongdo Shipyard based on the SX134 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

Weighing 6,000 metric tons, the new and improved 3D/4D geophysical exploration research vessel is equipped with 35 different kinds of cutting-edge research equipment. Built with am ice-class hull, and equipped with a dynamic positioning system, noise control mechanisms and an auto-navigation system, the ship can conduct geophysical explorations in oceans, polar regions, and continental shelves, such as marine energy resource analysis and fault examinations.

The new vessel can deploy up to eight seismic streamers, each up to 6 kilometres long. It also has seabed seismic exploration and high-resolution 4D monitoring capabilities. It can accommodate 50 crew members and travel up to 36,000 kilometres at 15 knots (28 kilometres per hour), enabling coverage of both poles.

According to South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Vice Minister Namho Choe, efficient utilization of the Tamhae 3 will go toward bolstering resource security, public safety and achieving carbon neutrality.

Classifications: *KRS1, SPS, Seismic Survey, LI-HG-S2, UMA, ICE !B, BWT, DPS(2), Clean3, NBS1, NVH_N2, NVH-V3, IWS, STCM

(Photo: Ulstein)

