Forum’s Bags Trenching System Contract for Cable Maintenance Project in SE Asia

Forum Energy Technologies won an order to supply subsea equipment for a major cable maintenance project in South East Asia, specifically a Perry XT500 trenching system and Dynacon Launch and Recovery System as well as associated surface power and control installations.

The XT500 trenching system has a 3,000m depth rating and three meter ROV burial capability on the ocean floor. It uses Forum’s Integrated Control Engine (ICE) and has 500 HP power.

The vehicle will be manufactured at Forum’s facility at Kirkbymoorside, Yorkshire and installed onboard the client’s vessel in early 2021.

As part of the workscope, Forum will also deliver operational and maintenance training for the client’s personnel and provide support during the first mobilisation onboard the vessel, including sea trials.

“This is the fifth ROV we have delivered to this client and we are thrilled the organization continues to see the value our ROVs deliver," said Kevin Taylor, Forum’s VP - Subsea Vehicles.