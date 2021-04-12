 
New Wave Media

April 12, 2021

Fugro, MMT Tapped for Seabed Mapping Work at Danish Wind Energy Hub in North Sea

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Sweden's MMT have won contracts with the Danish grid operator Energinet, to carry out seabed surveys for the Danish Energy Island project in the North Sea.

The contracts follow an announcement by the Danish authorities in February that the country would build the first of its kind wind energy hub in the North Sea that promises to produce yet unseen amounts of green electricity, in what has been described as the largest construction project in Danish history.

The energy hub - an artificial island - will serve as an offshore power plant gathering and distributing green electricity from hundreds of wind turbines surrounding the island directly to consumers in countries surrounding the North Sea. 

The energy island in the North Sea will be an artificial island consisting of one or more types of caissons 80 km off the Danish coast, and initially covering an area corresponding to 18 football fields. 

"[Fugro's and MMT's ] ships are loaded with seismic equipment to meticulously map the seabed under the more than 1,000 km2 area in the North Sea where the artificial energy island and 3 GW of wind farms are to be built," Energinet said.

According to Energinet, in the area to be surveyed, the sea is 25-50 meters deep.

"The relatively shallow sea depth and good wind conditions are what make the North Sea an ideal location for offshore wind farms, and now also an artificial energy island. A third important factor is that the seabed must be suitable for laying foundations for the around 200 offshore wind turbines initially planned, and the artificial island," Energinet said.

Explaining the importance of the seabed mapping project, Energinet added:"Each wind turbine will be an impressive edifice, with an expected height above sea level of up to 260 metres – taller than the pylons of the Great Belt Bridge. An artificial island will also be constructed. So, it easy to see why the surface of the seabed and the underlying layers (in which the foundations will be laid) need to be thoroughly surveyed and mapped.

Fugro and MMT will survey and map the surface of the seabed and the geological layers underneath to a depth of 100 meters below the seafloor.

While, sandbanks, reefs created by marine life and boulders are examples of geological elements that the ships from Fugro and MMT will map, Energinet said that the ships are also expected to encounter shipwrecks in the region from the largest naval battle in history – the Battle of Jutland in 1916 and have to identify unexploded ordnance (mostly bombs and mines from World War II).

Fugro's scope

Under the contract with Energinet, Fugro will perform geophysical and unexploded ordnance (UXO) magnetometry surveys, which will be used to prepare an integrated geological and geotechnical soil model on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

Fugro will work in the area from May to November 2021, resuming in February and March 2022. Fugro's scope will comprise two phases: Phase 1 will deliver the geophysical surveys, including seabed sampling and soil data down to at least 100 m below the seabed; Phase 2 will be the UXO magnetometry survey, using Fugro’s Geowing solution. 

"Fugro’s expert survey and offshore wind consultancy teams will use the acquired Geo-data to provide a reliable derisked site interpretation," Fugro said.

"The geophysical studies have to cover a very large area, and it’s important that they meet the time schedule. We are therefore pleased that an experienced and professional company such as Fugro will be performing the surveys in the North Sea,” said Poul-Jacob Vilhelmsen, Project Manager for Energinet’s work on the future energy islands in Danish waters.

Rinse Jansch, Fugro’s Commercial Manager, said: “This latest award from Energinet underlines our commitment to supporting the offshore wind industry in the global energy transition and shows that quality and technical innovation wins contracts. Our innovative ultra high resolution subsoil Geo-data solutions will help future wind farm owners derisk the development and deliver cost-effective green energy to up to 10 million European households.”

Related News

“In developing a floating system, the real challenge is dealing with the huge loads through the mooring system. To give you an idea, two of our turbines produce the same thrust as an F-35 fighter jet on full afterburner. So you take our new six-turbine platform, and that's like taking three F-35s, telling the pilots hit full throttle, and putting that on a leash.” Jason Hayman, CEO, Sustainable Marine Energy

Riding the Tides: Interview with Jason Hayman, CEO, Sustainable Marine Energy

Harnessing the power of the tides is not for the squeamish, with the roster of trials and failures long and distinguished.

© Rafal / Adobe Stock

US Targets 30GW of Offshore Wind by 2030, 110GW by 2050

On Monday, March 29, the White House announced a government-wide effort to advance offshore wind, including 30 gigawatts…

Image Credit: Ocean Sun (file photo)

MP Quantum to Deploy Ocean Sun's Floating Solar Tech in Greece and Cyprus

Ocean Sun, a Norway-based developer of floating solar technology, has signed an agreement with MP Quantum Group to deploy…

(Photo: LPhot Bradley / Royal Navy)

UK Navy Experimenting with New Autonomous Vessel

The British Royal Navy has taken delivery of a new autonomous vessel as the service examines the use of cutting-edge unmanned…

Credit: Dmitry Kovalchuk/AdobeStock

Baker Hughes, Horisont Energi Working on Barents Sea Carbon Capture Project

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes and the Norwegian "carbontech" start-up, Horisont Energi have signed an agreement to…

Polar Queen/Credit: GC Rieber Shipping

GC Rieber Delivers Polar Queen to Schmidt Ocean Institute

Norwegian offshore vessel owner GC Rieber Shipping has delivered the Polar Queen vessel to new owners Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydroid, Inc., a Kongsberg Maritime Company

Historically, the sheer magnitude of the ocean has made comprehensive exploration unfeasible. Hydroid is changing that with its full-picture REMUS AUVs. These unmanned underwater robots offer a flexible alternative to surface vessels. They can glide along the surface…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EcoCTD: A novel underway profiler for high resolution ocean research

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news