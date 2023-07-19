Wednesday, July 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 19, 2023

Global Underwater Hub Appoints New Regional Manager

Ricci Boston - Credit: Global Underwater Hub

Ricci Boston - Credit: Global Underwater Hub

Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the UK-based trade and development body representing the UK’s underwater industry has appointed a new regional manager.

"Ricci Boston, who will be based in Newcastle, will be instrumental in increasing engagement among GUH's members and expanding its membership base in the north of England. He will also be responsible for developing strategic relationships across the region whilst driving GUH’s growth and initiatives for the underwater sectors, GUH said.

"Prior to his appointment at GUH, Ricci was Director of Strategy and Client Engagement for a major provider of engineering and management services to the energy industry," GUH said. 

Information on Boston's LinkedIn account shows he previously worked for Penspen for more than 9 years

"Over the last decade, Ricci has successfully managed bids, mobilized, and project managed large revenue projects in the oil & gas, power generation, renewable energy, construction, and engineering sectors," GUH added.

"As a UK-wide organization, GUH has member companies located across the country. Ricci will be responsible for supporting those businesses in the north of England, in an area stretching from the Mersey in the west to The Humber in the east and north to the Scottish border. The organisation’s goal is to accelerate the delivery of a step change in the development and internationalization of underwater technologies and deliver exponential growth in the industry," GUH, previously known as Subesa UK, said.

GUH will open a Newcastle office in late summer, followed by a base in Bristol later in the year.

Boston said: “I’m thrilled to become the North of England regional manager for Global Underwater Hub based at its new office in Newcastle. My primary focus is to provide more opportunities and platforms for the underwater industry to come together and exchange knowledge and technologies.

“GUH is a forward-thinking and dynamic organization that is genuinely making a difference across the underwater sectors, prioritising the best interests of industry. I’m looking forward to meeting businesses doing great work in the underwater sectors and helping them to drive opportunities and growth.”

As an industry body, GUH represents companies working in the underwater industry across the oil and gas, offshore wind, marine renewables, telecoms, aquaculture and defense sectors.  

Related News

Nexans Aurora - File photo: Nexans

Nexans to Install Section of World's Longest and Deepest Interconnector

Subsea power cable maker Nexans has been awarded a major contract valued at €1.43 billion for the section of the EuroAsia…

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

(Photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Titanic Sub Pieces Found on Ocean Floor; No Survivors

The five people aboard a missing submersible are thought to be dead, according to the company that owns the vessel, bringing…

Victor 6000 ROV (FILE PHOTO: © Ifremer / Michel Gouillou)

French Send Deep Diving Robot to Help Titanic Sub Search

A French robot that can dive to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) underwater is on its way to help find a tourist submersible that…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news