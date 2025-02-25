Tuesday, February 25, 2025
 
Green Marine UK Makes Seven-Figure Investment in New Subsea Services Department

(L-R) Green Marine Operations & Technology Director Myles Metson & Green Marine Managing Director Jason Schofield Image Courtesy Green Marine

Green Marine UK is announcing a seven-figure capital investment in a new Subsea Services Department targeting the UK’s burgeoning offshore wind sector. The company expansion, boosted by financial backing from HIE (Highlands and Islands Enterprise), includes the purchase of cutting-edge subsea technology from Rovtech (Seatronics), Sonardyne, Norbit, Voyis, Tritech, Digital Edge Subsea, EIVA, and a range of other sensors.

The Subsea Services Department, expected to launch officially in late Spring, will provide in-house turnkey solutions and data. New services will include GVI (General Visual Inspection), 3D Survey incorporating real-time SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) analysis, Marine Site Characterisation, Multibeam, and O&M monitoring focusing on subsea cables, pipelines & offshore structures.

Green Marine estimates the ‘service addressable market’ for subsea O&M services across UK offshore wind to be worth over £270million by 2030. This has been guided by detailed studies produced by OREC (Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult) – the UK’s leading technology innovation and research center for offshore renewable energy.

A key investment for Green Marine UK’s subsea services department includes Rovtech’s VALOR ROV, recently acquired from Seatronics. The lightweight, portable system has redefined industry data collection and physical intervention benchmarks. The VALOR ROV’s power and versatility simplify the integration of state-of-the-art sensors, making it a highly valued tool for modern subsea data collection. Renowned for its capabilities in challenging underwater environments, it has huge potential in offshore wind, oil and gas, defense, and decommissioning projects.

Green Marine’s project work has spanned the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, and the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm, Kincardine. Further projects have involved Moray East in the North Sea, Triton Knoll off the Lincolnshire coast, and Greater Gabbard near Suffolk. In addition, Green Marine has supported several offshore windfarm sites currently under construction and development, including the Neart Na Gaoithe, West of Orkney, Inch Cape, MachairWind, Caledonia, Muir Mhòr, Pentland, and Salamander.

Chartering its specialist vessels, the firm has provided support with crew transfers, dive operations, surveying, and fishery liaison services, as well as recovery, maintenance, and redeployment of acoustic recording devices, buoys, ACDP (Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers), and FLiDAR devices.

