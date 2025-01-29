Wednesday, January 29, 2025
 
Greensea IQ Marks Record Breaking Year with 57% Revenue Increase

(Credit: Greensea IQ)

Marine robotics specialist Greensea IQ has closed a record-breaking year of growth in 2024, with a 57% year-over-year increase in topline revenue from 2023.

The achievement was driven by the continued adoption of Greensea’s robot autonomy platform for defense applications and within the commercial sectors.

Also, the widespread adoption of the company’s Bayonet Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs) and IQNS intelligent navigation systems, as well as the successful securing of key contracts with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and foreign militaries, were key factors.

Among the most significant milestones of 2024, Greensea IQ was awarded major contracts with the U.S. Navy and NAVSEA, including multi-million-dollar agreements for IQNS with EOD Edge to upgrade existing robot fleet assets with autonomy, target recognition, and perception capabilities.

These contracts represent a continued trust in Greensea IQ’s technology by leading defense organizations. Additionally, the company continued to grow with the adoption of the Bayonet AUGV platform that runs the same autonomy used worldwide in Expeditionary and Special Operations activities. Greensea was awarded a significant contract from USMC to deliver multiple Bayonet systems with spares, training, and integration support.

“Our Bayonet AUGVs and edge software systems for robot autonomy are enabling safer, more efficient operations in challenging environments for the defense communities.

“Greensea is leveraging this technology to enable complex commercial operations at scale.  We are seeing significant growth not only in our product sales but also in our Robot-as-a-Service businesses, including EverClean. 

“We are at the tipping point of even greater adoption and growth. With 2025 already off to a strong start, we are projecting another year of similar growth as the industry leader in subsea robotics and autonomy for these applications,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea IQ.

Greensea IQ: Advancing Subsea Robotics with Bayonet AUGVs and IQNS
