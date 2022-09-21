Wednesday, September 21, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 21, 2022

Inmarsat Supports Sea-Kit's USV Tonga Eruption Site Survey

USV Maxlimer returning from HT-HH caldera - Credit: Inmarsat

USV Maxlimer returning from HT-HH caldera - Credit: Inmarsat

Satellite communication specialist Inmarsat said Wednesday it had provided SEA-KIT International’s uncrewed surface vessel (USV) Maxlimer with connectivity services to transmit data and video from the site of the recent underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga. 

As part of an international project to assess the environmental damage caused by the eruption, the 12-meter remotely operated vessel mapped the volcano’s submerged caldera and measured local marine conditions.

In 2021, Inmarsat installed a Global Xpress antenna and Fleet LTE hardware on board Maxlimer, adding to the USV’s existing FleetBroadband antenna and allowing it to access full Fleet Xpress capabilities and seamlessly switch between networks. Following a  successful pilot, SEA-KIT has signed up for a high-upload plan and the services of Inmarsat Certified Application Provider (CAP) Videosoft Global to support the vessel’s survey activities in Tonga.

Scott Middleton, Sales Director EMEA, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “This project represented a natural evolution of Inmarsat’s relationship with SEA-KIT  and offered us an exciting opportunity to support an important initiative. The high-upload plan, which was tailored to Maxlimer’s data  and video-transmission requirements, is now available as a general  service and we anticipate more demand from uncrewed surface vessel  operators in the future.”

According to Inmarsat, Maxlimer used Videosoft’s streaming service, which has significant bandwidth savings when compared with conventional streaming services, to transmit live video from the site, as well as high-definition, low-latency CCTV  enabling SEA-KIT to monitor the vessel’s operations remotely.

Iain Janes, Business Development Manager, Videosoft, said: “We were delighted to offer our adaptive video compression solutions and bespoke real-time transmission via a dedicated bandwidth through Inmarsat’s  Fleet Connect service. This prevented interference with Maxlimer’s  mission-critical operations.”

Inparsat said that, apart from high-upload capacity, SEA-KIT also benefitted from a 99.9%  uptime service level agreement through Fleet Xpress, with Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band spot beams also providing significantly higher signal strength and faster transmission rates than regular wide-beam technology. Ashley Skett, Director of Operations, SEA-KIT International, said: “This is our most remote mission to date, taking place in the Pacific Ocean  16,000 kilometers from our base in Tollesbury, Essex.

In these circumstances, reliability is critical from our connectivity partner.  Inmarsat provides us with world-class connectivity, allowing us to control and monitor Maxlimer’s operations and access live-streamed video via a dedicated network. We will work together with Inmarsat as we  continue to demonstrate the ground-breaking capabilities of our uncrewed surface vessels as a solution for safer and more sustainable maritime  operations around the world.”

Related News

Photo by K. Hardy

Reader Feedback: Lander Lab - Buoyancy

Thanks to the' Landereans' who replied to the article “BUOYANCY!”, in the May/June 2022 issue of MTR (Vol. 65, No. 4). There…

Steve Thur, Ph.D. Credit: NOAA

Steve Thur Named Director of NOAA Research

Steve Thur, Ph.D., a nationally recognized leader in coastal science and management, has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M.

Tunas are one of many highly migratory species that will be studied by the Institute. (Photo: Texas A&M University)

New Institute for Conservation of Coastal and Offshore Fishes

Scientists will focus on migratory species critical to Gulf ecosystemsThe Texas A&M University System Board of Regents authorized…

Credit: Ivan Strøm - MarineTraffic.com

EMGS Tapped for Marine Mineral Survey

Norwegian offshore survey services firm Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has been selected as the acquisition provider…

Greensea and Seebyte Autonomous Defender System. Photo courtesy VideoRay. Photo courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay Scores Large USN Order; Expects '22 Revenue to be Double of '21

VideoRay announced a large and diverse order for its Defender remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) by the U.S. Navy. The Navy…

Credit: Bangor University

Oceanographers Call for Study on Impact of Floating Wind on Shelf Seas Mixing and Marine Life

While floating wind farms are seen as the next big thing in the renewable energy industry as they can be installed further…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

FLIR Commercial Systems

FLIR Systems is the world leader in thermal imaging cameras. Our products play pivotal roles in a wide range of industrial, commercial and government activities in more than 60 countries for over 50 years. FLIR Systems markets a full range of thermal imaging cameras for the most demanding marine applications.
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Back to the Future

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news