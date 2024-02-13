Thursday, February 15, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 13, 2024

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

  • Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems
  • Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems
  • Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems
  • Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems
  • Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems
  • Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing, the first of six Orca XLUUVs to be delivered to the U.S. Navy over the next 18 months. The first unit is to be used as a test asset for the Navy, so it doesn’t have a payload section, said Ann Stevens, VP, Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems.

The XLUUV, designated by the Navy as “Orca,” is a new class of autonomous submarine designed for long duration critical missions to achieve undersea maritime dominance. 

“This is the culmination of more than a decade of work, developing a long-range, fully autonomous undersea vehicle with a large payload capacity that can operate independently of a host vehicle,” said Stevens.  Back around 2010/11, then Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Gary Roughead and the U.S. Navy signaled strong interest in uncrewed subsea vehicles, specifically vehicles with increased endurance to allow them to be deployed and held in position until needed. 

“We listened to that and we put ourselves into that customer space to invent something that has persistence, that doesn’t require a host vessel to deploy, recover, or sustain for long periods of time, and that has big payload capacity,” said Stevens.

“The sky’s the limit in terms of payloads that can be brought into the vehicle.”  Ann Stevens, Vice President, Boeing Maritime & Intelligence Systems - Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

So Boeing started developing what it called Echo Voyager, the first XLUUV class of vehicle, back in 2012-2013, putting it to sea in 2016-2017. “It spent 10,000 hours at sea, and continued on through the Navy’s acquisition of the Orca vehicle,” said Stevens.  When asked to define the outstanding characteristics of Orca, Stevens starts with the payload section. 

“You’ve got 34 by 8.5 by 8.5 feet; you could actually fit four LDUUVs in the payload section of an XLUUV. So that’s really a big differentiator right there.” The other differentiator is range. The diesel-electric powered Orca has a total endurance of around 6500 nautical miles. “You can go for months at a time without requiring a host ship or any sort of sustaining operation at sea,” said Stevens.  

Designing, building and delivering advanced UUVs is one thing; ensuring that the platform is resilient from technology obsolescence is another. In this regard, Stevens said “this platform is particularly open in that you can deliver it with a payload or not. If we just take payload capability alone, there’s an ICD (Interface Control Document) that anyone can develop to, both software and hardware. What we provide is the vehicle and some hardware dimensions to interface into. Anybody can bring a payload carriage, it doesn’t have to be developed or vendor locked in, and then software as well. So we just say the payload design itself has to provide some neutral buoyancy and it has to fit within a certain power requirement. Otherwise the sky’s the limit in terms of payloads that can be brought into the vehicle.”

The Orca XLUUV graces the cover of the January/February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter

Related News

(Photo: OPT)

OPT Reports $1.25 Million on WAM-V USV Orders

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) announced it has received multiple orders for fully integrated WAM-V uncrewed surface vehicles…

Siem Day MPSV (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Gets ExxonMobil’s Guyana Task

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil Guyana for the provision of subsea construction and inspection, maintenanc

(Photo: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

Wreck of WWII-era Cargo Ship Found in the Great Lakes

The wreck of a World War II-era freighter has been discovered in over 600 feet of water around 35 miles north of Michigan’s…

(Photo: Cellula Robotics)

Alex Johnson Named New Director of Products for Cellula Robotics

Canada-based marine technology company Cellula Robotics announced it has appointed Alex Johnson as its new director of products.In his new role…

Dense thickets of the reef-building coral Desmophyllum pertusum (previously called Lophelia pertusa) make up most of the deep-sea coral reef habitat found on the Blake Plateau in the Atlantic Ocean. The white coloring is healthy – deep-sea corals don’t rely on symbiotic algae, so they can’t bleach. Images of these corals were taken during a 2019 expedition dive off the coast of Florida. Image courtesy of NOAA Ocean Exploration, Windows to the Deep 2019.

World's Largest Known Deep-sea Coral Reef Habitat Found

Covering 6.4 million acres, an area larger than Vermont, an underwater seascape of cold-water coral mounds offshore the southeast…

(Credit: IK Subsea)

IK Subsea to Deliver Pipeline Repair Equipment to Major O&G Contractor in China

Norwegian company IK Subsea and PAG Subsea Technology (Guangzhou) have signed a contract with COOEC Subsea Technology, one…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics Sonobot 5: Elevating Multibeam Sonar Capabilities
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news