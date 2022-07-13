 
New Wave Media

July 13, 2022

Kongsberg Reels In $44M in Hugin AUV Orders in Q2

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Norway-based Kongsberg Maritime’s Sensor and Robotics division said Wednesday it had secured over NOK 450M (~$44 million) in contracts for HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) in the second quarter of 2022. 

"The order income consists of a healthy mix of recurring business with existing customers and new customers that will utilize the HUGIN platform in their operations," Kongsberg said, without going into details on who the clients were exactly.

"The use of AUVs is a vital piece in the technology puzzle that must be solved to enable sustainable oceans. The vehicles can operate autonomously over a long period of time and collect environmental data, performing multiple survey operations for multiple applications in a cost-effective way compared with conventional surveys," Kongsberg said.

HUGIN Edge AUV Deployable from USV


"Since the first dive of the iconic HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) prototype on 7 March 1993, Kongsberg Maritime has been spearheading the development of the sector, and with the latest release of HUGIN Edge, Kongsberg Maritime offers complementary AUV solutions for the rising AUV Market," Kongsberg Maritime said.

To remind, Kongsberg unveiled the HUGIN Edge at Oceanology in London in March. The AUV is designed for deployment from unmanned surface vessels (USVs), small surface vessels, and from shore. Measuring less than 4 meters long, HUGIN Edge, the newest member of the HUGIN family of AUVs, weighs approximately 300kg. Kongsberg says the AUV is packaged with the latest battery technology to provide more than 24 hours of operation at depths of up to 1,000 meters. Read More Here.

Commenting on the recent AUV contract awards,  Kongsberg Maritime, SVP Stene Førsund said: "These latest contracts are a true acknowledgment of a team effort over many years, and it shows that Kongsberg Maritime offers the right technology and solutions for the growing AUV market. We see that customers put AUVs into operation in many applications, and we believe that Autonomous Underwater Vehicles will be used in even more applications in the future."Hugin Team - Credit: Kongsberg Maritime 

According to Kongsberg, the HUGIN range of autonomous underwater vehicles is characterized by great maneuverability and high accuracy of stabilization. 

"Hydrodynamic shape, accurate instruments, and excellent battery capacity means these AUVs can be optimized for a variety of industries from oil & gas and renewables to defense and research," the company said.

"Our expansion to a wider portfolio of HUGIN AUV models has been well received by the market. In addition to the underlying and increasing demand for marine robots we are now also addressing new applications and by this increasing the addressable market with our wider portfolio. Our robotic solutions are more sustainable, safe and cost-effective than traditional methods within the ocean space domain”, says SVP Marine Robotics, Thomas Nygaard, Kongsberg Maritime. 

Over time, Kongsberg Maritime said, the range of HUGIN AUVs has evolved to go deeper, longer, and carry a larger payload of sensitive data-collecting sensors which has made HUGIN "the most successful commercial off-the-shelf autonomous underwater vehicle ever made."

Related News

Credit: Cellula

Cellula Robotics to Build AUV to Measure Ships' Signatures

Canada-based subsea robotics systems firm Cellula Robotics has secured a contract through Innovative Solutions Canada's Testing…

Credit: Ørsted

VIDEO: Ørsted, DSV Test Cargo Drone Use in Offshore Wind Operations

Offshore wind developer Ørsted and logistics firm DSV are partnering up to test the use of cargo drones on offshore wind farms…

Image courtesy Maritime Robotics

Argeo First to Operate Maritime Robotics' Mariner X Unmanned Surface Vessel

Maritime Robotics' new multi-purpose Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) platform, the Mariner X, is the company's most configurable…

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Mads Hjelmeland – Managing Director, OneSubsea Processing. Image courtesy OneSubsea

Subsea Compression: A Step Change at Ormen Lange

Shell and OneSubsea are on track to realizing a vision for subsea compression that will set new standards for delivering gas.

Tore Halvorsen, CTO at Loke Marine Minerals. Image courtesy LOKEmm.com

Marine Minerals – A New Opportunity for Subsea Oil and Gas Technology

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

GWP Protective

GWP Protective is one of the UKs’ premier manufacturers and suppliers of bespoke protective cases with engineered foam inserts. Our product range includes flight cases, moulded cases, & waterproof cases, plus we are official distributors for leading brands including Peli Hardigg, EXOCase and Storm.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news