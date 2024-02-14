Thursday, February 15, 2024
 
Mesoteh Rebrands to Kongsberg Discovery Canada

Kongsberg Discovery Canada's team (Credit: Kongsberg Discovery)

Vancouver-based developer of underwater technology Mesotech has rebranded to Kongsberg Discovery Canada, leveraging the global strengths of its parent company to enable further growth and success.

Mesotech opened its doors in 1973, rapidly establishing a loyal customer base in the fishery and ocean science segments.

Today, these key groups have been joined by businesses spanning areas ranging from renewable energy and infrastructure, through to search and rescue, all of whom rely on high resolution sonar systems and acoustic technology to unlock in-depth ocean understanding.

Mesotech, which employs 50 local experts manufacturing more than 100 marine surveillance and detection systems, has been a part of the Norway-headquartered Kongsberg Group since 1997.

Kongsberg Discovery launched as a standalone company last year, drawing together the Kongsberg Group’s advanced underwater robotics and sensor portfolio in a separate entity for the first time.

“This is a new chapter, rather than a new beginning. We have the same great people, constantly developing the same standard of world class products, but now we have a name that unites us with a global family.

“As we share the same values, goals, products and services, it’s a move that makes perfect sense. We retain what has made us successful, while drawing us closer to a strong global network that is respected worldwide for its innovations, results and insights into the needs of an evolving user base. For us, and our valued customers, it’s a clear win-win,” said Sandeep Sandhu, General Manager of Kongsberg Discovery Canada.

“I’m delighted to welcome the fantastic Mesotech team even closer into the core of Kongsberg Discovery. Canada is such an important market, with both the Atlantic and the Pacific coasts, not to mention the inland water ways, offering huge opportunities, yet also challenges, for our customer base,” added Martin Wien Fjell, President of Kongsberg Discovery.

