MetOcean Telematics Opens Ottawa Office

MetOcean Telematics has announced that it has opened a new office in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

“This new location strengthens MetOcean’s regional presence, offers a single location for sales and product support in Ottawa where we can better serve our customers”, said Nelio DiCola, Business Development Manager with MetOcean Telematics.

As a global Iridium Satellite, Value-Added Reseller (VAR) focused on hardware solutions, data services, and support, MetOcean Telematics is hopeful to further their expand their services to local customers.



