 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2019

MetOcean Telematics Opens Ottawa Office

Logo: MetOcean Telematics

Logo: MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics has announced that it has opened a new office in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.   

“This new location strengthens MetOcean’s regional presence, offers a single location for sales and product support in Ottawa where we can better serve our customers”, said Nelio DiCola, Business Development Manager with MetOcean Telematics.

As a global Iridium Satellite, Value-Added Reseller (VAR) focused on hardware solutions, data services, and support, MetOcean Telematics is hopeful to further their expand their services to local customers.

Canadahardware solutionsOntario
Email

Related News

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea to Supply 20K SPS for Chevron's Anchor

Oilfield services company Schlumberger announced Thursday that its subsea arm has received a contract from Chevron to provide…

(Image: Subsea 7)

Aker Solutions, Subsea 7 Win Ærfugl Subsea Scope

Aker BP has tapped Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 to deliver and install subsea infrastructure for the second phase of the Ærfugl…

David Ince, Event Director, Oi

Interview: David Ince, Event Director, Oi

From its founding in 1969, Oceanology International has evolved into what is arguably the biggest and best gathering for…

Image: SK Telecom

SHI, SKT Trial Autonomous Ship Using 5G

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and compatriot telecommunications operator SK Telecom (SKT) have…

Solwara 1 project seabed mining tools. Courtesy Nautilus Minerals.

Will 2020 be the year for Subsea Mining?

Anyone who has been around the Offshore Oil and Gas or the Marine industries for long has heard of plans for mining various…

Image: ROVCO

SubSLAM Live: Live 3D Subsea Streaming Tech Debuts

Rovco launched “SubSLAM Live” a 3D Streaming technology which it says will allow a video live stream 3D underwater pointclouds…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news