Wednesday, April 10, 2024
 
New Wave Media

April 9, 2024

NORBIT Boosts Hydrographic Support Capability in APAC

(Photo: NORBIT)

(Photo: NORBIT)

NORBIT welcomes onboard Tan Hean Chee, Jerry in the position of the Hydrographic Surveyor responsible for supporting APAC Partners and Clients. He is based in Malaysia and served over 14 years with the Royal Malaysian Navy as a Cat. A Hydrographer. He has since furthered his offshore experience working in the subsea industry with various Clients, including Penang Port as the Port Hydrographer. In his constant effort to diversify his skills and experiences, he was awarded a Master of Business Administration in 2022.

