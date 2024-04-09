NORBIT Boosts Hydrographic Support Capability in APAC

NORBIT welcomes onboard Tan Hean Chee, Jerry in the position of the Hydrographic Surveyor responsible for supporting APAC Partners and Clients. He is based in Malaysia and served over 14 years with the Royal Malaysian Navy as a Cat. A Hydrographer. He has since furthered his offshore experience working in the subsea industry with various Clients, including Penang Port as the Port Hydrographer. In his constant effort to diversify his skills and experiences, he was awarded a Master of Business Administration in 2022.

Exail has concluded its first sale of the Phins 9 Compact Inertial Navigation System (INS) to Bedrock, an underwater data…

Prime Energy has awarded of a contract to OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, for the supply of wellheads, christmas trees (control equipment)…

Between January 2023 and February 2024, TDI-Brooks conducted an extensive site investigation program in two offshore wind…

EvoLogics has launched its new acoustic navigation system for divers. The innovative system facilitates map-based navigation for divers on a mission…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…