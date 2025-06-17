 
New Wave Media

June 17, 2025

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Chief Executive

© UKHO

© UKHO

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has appointed Vanessa Blake as its Chief Executive. Vanessa, who has been Interim Chief Executive since May 2024, to continue to lead the center for hydrography on a permanent basis, guiding its mission to provide quality, innovative navigation solutions to support safe, secure and thriving oceans.

Over the last year, Vanessa has steered the organization through a pivotal period of transformation. Under Vanessa’s leadership, the UKHO has continued to play a leading role in guiding the wider maritime industry through evolving challenges and opportunities, including shaping the global conversation around the emerging S-100 data framework and the future of hydrography and maritime navigation.

Vanessa has championed a focus on customer needs and ensuring the relevance of its solutions to enable more efficient and accurate operational maritime planning. Simultaneously, the UKHO continues to transform its internal operations to become more efficient and adaptable, ensuring the UKHO delivers greater value while strengthening its contribution to the UK’s defense.

As Interim CE, Vanessa’s commercial background and focus on customer experience has brought a fresh perspective to the leadership of the UKHO, enabling enhanced digital capabilities and improved accessibility of its navigational solutions. The UKHO is investing in the skills and capability of its people to meet the needs of a constantly evolving sector, as well as playing a proactive role in the hydrographic community and fulfilling its public task for Safety of Life at Sea on behalf of the UK government.

With this momentum, Vanessa is well placed to lead the UKHO in delivering its public task, contributing to the UK government’s growth mission, and continuing to serve both national security priorities and its commercial customers. Working in close collaboration with national and international partners, the organization will continue to develop its ADMIRALTY products and services (currently used on 90% of large ships trading internationally) under Vanessa’s leadership to ensure the ongoing integrity of its maritime navigation solutions.

“My focus is to work alongside my colleagues in ensuring the UKHO delivers its vision to be the beacon for quality, innovative maritime navigation solutions, trusted by customers and partners worldwide," said Blake. "We will continue to support safe, secure and thriving oceans, while playing our critical role in delivering the defence plan to make our country secure at home and strong abroad. We remain committed to delivering value for our customers and the global hydrographic community, as a proactive and collaborative partner.”

Before joining the UK Hydrographic Office, Vanessa served as senior executive of a data-driven technology organization. With over 25 years of experience in leading strategic change, she brings expertise in growth strategy, digital transformation and customer-focused innovation. 

Related News

© WHOI

WHOI Presents Centennial Medal to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) presented His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco with its inaugural series Centennial Medal…

Underwater bulkhead connectors and mating in-line connectors come in a myriad of shapes, sizes and pin patterns from several companies. The system designer is faced with a daunting challenge to select the one best suited to their application. Credit: HPA Subsea

Lander Lab: Selection Criteria for Underwater Cable and Connectors

Underwater connectors and mating cables provide system flexibility, ease of service, and other advantages to undersea system…

© ScottishPower Renewables

ScottishPower, Oasis Marine Study Proves Feasibility of Offshore Charging

Offshore charging for both battery-powered crew transfer and service operation vessels could be on the horizon for windfarms of the future…

Nexans supplied the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable for TennetT’s DolWin6 project. Image courtesy TenneT

Upscaling Power Subsea: Cables and Connectors

Cable and connector manufacturers are rushing to meet the growing demand for subsea cables and connectors as renewables upscale…

© NUWC

NUWC Division Newport Awards Recognize 12 Patent Inventors, Published Authors

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s newest crop of inventors and authors were celebrated during a…

© Fugro

Fugro Appoints New Group Director Europe & Africa

Fugro has announced the appointment of Niels Schallenberg as Group Director Europe & Africa, effective July 1, 2025. In this role…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news