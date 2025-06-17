UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Chief Executive

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) has appointed Vanessa Blake as its Chief Executive. Vanessa, who has been Interim Chief Executive since May 2024, to continue to lead the center for hydrography on a permanent basis, guiding its mission to provide quality, innovative navigation solutions to support safe, secure and thriving oceans.

Over the last year, Vanessa has steered the organization through a pivotal period of transformation. Under Vanessa’s leadership, the UKHO has continued to play a leading role in guiding the wider maritime industry through evolving challenges and opportunities, including shaping the global conversation around the emerging S-100 data framework and the future of hydrography and maritime navigation.

Vanessa has championed a focus on customer needs and ensuring the relevance of its solutions to enable more efficient and accurate operational maritime planning. Simultaneously, the UKHO continues to transform its internal operations to become more efficient and adaptable, ensuring the UKHO delivers greater value while strengthening its contribution to the UK’s defense.

As Interim CE, Vanessa’s commercial background and focus on customer experience has brought a fresh perspective to the leadership of the UKHO, enabling enhanced digital capabilities and improved accessibility of its navigational solutions. The UKHO is investing in the skills and capability of its people to meet the needs of a constantly evolving sector, as well as playing a proactive role in the hydrographic community and fulfilling its public task for Safety of Life at Sea on behalf of the UK government.

With this momentum, Vanessa is well placed to lead the UKHO in delivering its public task, contributing to the UK government’s growth mission, and continuing to serve both national security priorities and its commercial customers. Working in close collaboration with national and international partners, the organization will continue to develop its ADMIRALTY products and services (currently used on 90% of large ships trading internationally) under Vanessa’s leadership to ensure the ongoing integrity of its maritime navigation solutions.

“My focus is to work alongside my colleagues in ensuring the UKHO delivers its vision to be the beacon for quality, innovative maritime navigation solutions, trusted by customers and partners worldwide," said Blake. "We will continue to support safe, secure and thriving oceans, while playing our critical role in delivering the defence plan to make our country secure at home and strong abroad. We remain committed to delivering value for our customers and the global hydrographic community, as a proactive and collaborative partner.”

Before joining the UK Hydrographic Office, Vanessa served as senior executive of a data-driven technology organization. With over 25 years of experience in leading strategic change, she brings expertise in growth strategy, digital transformation and customer-focused innovation.