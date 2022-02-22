Tuesday, February 22, 2022
 
Nortek, Strategic Robotic Systems, Blueprint Lab merge to form General Oceans AS

Three ocean technology companies Nortek AS (Norway), Strategic Robotic Systems (USA), and Blueprint Lab (Australia) have merged to form a common holding company, General Oceans AS. Together, the three companies have almost 200 employees and operate across all major segments of the ocean technology market. Revenues in 2022 are expected to reach $63 million with focus on vehicles, actuators, and sensors.

Each company will retain their brand and maintain their own production, engineering, and sales. General Oceans will provide management services from a base in London, facilitating collaboration between the companies while also being responsible for funding new initiatives and providing common marketing, human resource, and finance services. The group will be led by Nortek founder and General Oceans President, Atle Lohrmann, along with executive management from each merging company. Long-term, the group aims to achieve synergies in the areas of sales, production, and in the joint development of intelligent, semi-autonomous vehicles and sensor systems.

The merger is the result of an 18-month long process seeking the best way to develop an effective partnership within the ocean technology space. Special emphasis was placed on the idea of retaining quality staff, recruiting young engineering talent to ocean technology, and allowing innovative energy to flourish while also preserving the financial stability that comes with being part of a larger entity.

