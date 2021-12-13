 
December 13, 2021

Ocean Power Technologies Names New CFO

PB3 PowerBuoy - Credit: OPT

Ocean Power Technologies has appointed Robert P. (Bob) Powers as Senior Vice President and Chief  Financial Officer, effective December 13, 2021.

Powers brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and strategy to OPT, most recently as CFO of Constellation Advisors, a private equity-owned provider of outsourced back-office operations and compliance services. 

He has held financial leadership roles with  Sterling Talent Solutions, Wood Group PPS - a division of Wood Group,  GTE, SABIC Innovative Plastics, and Plug Power. He has also provided financial consulting services to various companies. 

Philipp Stratmann, OPT President, and Chief Executive Officer said: “We are thrilled to welcome Bob to OPT, where we expect him to have an immediate impact on our business operations. He brings a broad range of financial experience and a long track record of delivering results and creating value. In particular, his experience at building subscription revenues and overseeing global operations will be important as we execute our growth strategy of market expansion, development of power and data as a service and inorganic growth. On behalf of OPT, we welcome Bob to our team.” 

Powers said: "Through its recent efforts and strategic acquisitions, OPT is entering an exciting growth phase that I wanted to be part of. I believe my direct experience will allow me to hit the ground running. I am delighted to  join this exciting company and look forward to working with the OPT  leadership and finance teams to contribute to the Company’s sustainable  growth strategy.” 

Powers began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. He received a Bachelor of Science in  Accounting degree from Fordham University and an MBA in Business  Administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and he is a  Certified Public Accountant.

Ocean Power Technologies has developed a PowerBuoy solutions platform, which harvests wave energy and converts it to electricity for use in remote maritime and subsea applications in markets such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and offshore wind.

