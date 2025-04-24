 
April 24, 2025

KAUST Research Vessel Keel Laid at Freire Shipyard

Image courtesy FREIRE SHIPYARD

Image courtesy FREIRE SHIPYARD

The keel laying of the new research vessel, Thuwal II, for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) at the Freire Shipyard marks the beginning of a new chapter in marine research in Saudi Arabia, driving innovation in this crucial field for the country. The contract for the newbuild was announced in August 2024.

“The RV Thuwal II represents a decisive step in our commitment to strengthen Saudi Arabia's scientific infrastructure and protect the Red Sea ecosystem. This new addition will open the door to high-impact technology collaborations in the region. Its commissioning promises to position Saudi Arabia as a world leader in marine research,” says KAUST.

RV Thuwal II was designed by Glosten, a renowned U.S. naval architectural firm with long roots in the global research vessel market.

“For Freire Shipyard it is an honour to contribute to the construction of a cutting-edge vessel such as the Thuwal II. This project symbolises a joint commitment to scientific progress and innovation in marine research at an international level”, say Marcos Freire and Guillermo Freire, managing directors of Freire Shipyard.

The oceanographic vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2027, will have a capacity for 30 people, a 50-m beam, a 12.8-m beam and a draft of 3.6m. Designed to operate for more than 30 years, its modular structure will allow the incorporation of various experimental laboratories, adapting to current and future marine technologies for the exploration of the Red Sea. This modularity will also facilitate the implementation of new eco-friendly propulsion technologies, reducing its carbon footprint over time.

Thuwal II will be the most advanced regional-class research vessel in Saudi Arabia and will represent a significant advance in the scientific study of the Red Sea.

 

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
