Ocean Wise, Trelleborg Advance Whale Protection Through Global Navigation Software Integration

© Trelleborg Marine

© Trelleborg Marine

Ocean Wise and Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure announced an advancement in marine mammal protection through the international expansion of Ocean Wise’s Whale Report Alert System (WRAS), a real-time alerting tool designed to reduce the risk of ship strikes on whales. This expansion includes a new integration with Trelleborg’s SafePilot Pro software, a professional-grade navigation system used by marine pilots globally.

The WRAS, powered by real-time whale sightings submitted through Ocean Wise’s Whale Report platform as well as visual observations and automated detections submitted by partner organizations delivers alerts to commercial mariners via SMS, email, push notifications and now, directly through Trelleborg’s integrated navigation systems.

Building on the success of similar systems on Canada’s West Coast, Trelleborg is partnering with Ocean Wise to deliver real-time alerts to pilots in northwestern Australia – one of the country’s busiest export hubs and a critical stopover for migrating humpback whales from June to October. The integration represents a convergence of Ocean Wise's proven environmental monitoring expertise with Trelleborg's advanced navigation technology, creating a seamless solution that enhances both maritime safety and marine conservation.

The scalable integration enables Trelleborg to deliver marine mammal protection capabilities across multiple regions while providing Ocean Wise with a strategic distribution channel to embed WRAS technology within professional navigation systems used by commercial mariners worldwide. Ocean Wise continues pursuing partnerships with additional navigation software providers globally, with Trelleborg's integration establishing an industry model that demonstrates how conservation technology can be seamlessly incorporated into existing maritime operations, creating a practical framework for broader adoption that benefits both commercial operators and marine ecosystems.

