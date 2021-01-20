Phoenix Building New Test Tank

Marine services contractor Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. said it is building a new test tank at its Bayou Vista, La. facility.

“The tank will play an essential role in conducting diver certifications, training, development and testing, as well as the development and application of new underwater technologies that Phoenix has become known for,” said Phoenix Area Manager, Troy Turner. “It will also be available to our clients who require specific underwater testing for any equipment or materials prior to project execution.”

The one-atmosphere dive tank, measuring 13’ 6” OD X 40’ H and holding 39,700 gallons, will be utilized for multiple subsea applications, such as underwater weld testing (both wet and dry habitat conditions), underwater nondestructive testing (NDT) applications, and performance trials including underwater welding certifications and underwater tooling calibration and testing.

Some features of the tank include an open walkway encircling the top to maintain a fully accessible workspace, and strategically placed viewports around the tank which will allow monitoring of activities both inside and outside of the dedicated dive control station.

Core samples, geo technical and civil engineering requirements are being completed, and groundbreaking is currently underway for the foundation, Phoenix said, adding that the tank is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.