 
New Wave Media

April 16, 2025

Subsea Inspection’s New Boss

© Volodymyr / Adobe Stock

© Volodymyr / Adobe Stock

IBM recently explained why AI orchestration is important: As AI systems grow more advanced, a single AI model or agent can be insufficient for handling complex tasks. Autonomous systems frequently struggle to collaborate because they are built across multiple clouds and applications, leading to siloed operations and inefficiencies.

AI agent orchestration bridges these gaps, enabling multiple AI agents to work together efficiently and ensuring that sophisticated tasks are run seamlessly.

In practice, AI agent orchestration functions like a digital symphony, says IBM.

The concept is already being envisioned for subsea inspection work.

Professor Eyad Elyan and Dr Thanh Nguyen of Robert Gordon University and Martin Longmuir of AquaTerra recently provided a thought leadership piece published by the National Subsea Centre in Aberdeen on the idea for automating inspection processes and reporting for tubular structures such as caissons and marine piles.

Inspections typically involve numerical and image data, so one computer-vision agent could process imaging data for anomaly detection, while another agent could focus on numerical data analysis for potential failure prediction.

“An orchestrator AI oversees the process, assigning tasks to agents based on their expertise and combining their outputs to ensure cohesive insights,” say the researchers. “For instance, in subsea monitoring, the orchestrator can synchronize imaging agents that identify structural damage with numerical agents analyzing environmental data, ensuring timely and accurate risk assessments.”

A specialized reporting agent could then autonomously generate inspection reports by interpreting outputs from multi-agent systems. It could adapt its tone and level of detail to suit various stakeholders and integrate contextual information such as industry-specific standards or past inspection records.

It could be interactive, and it could learn from expert human engineers. This would provide a robust balance between adaptability and precision, say the researchers.  

IBM defines four types of orchestrator:

Centralized orchestration: A single AI orchestrator agent acts as the "brain" of the system.

Decentralized orchestration: AI agents make independent decisions or reach a consensus as a group.

Hierarchical orchestration: Here, AI agents are arranged in layers, resembling a tiered command structure.

Federated orchestration: Independent AI agents collaborate without fully sharing data or relinquishing control over their individual systems.

As AI systems continue to evolve, AI agent orchestration will become increasingly essential for unlocking their full potential.

Related News

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

India Stretches Bids Deadline for 13 Offshore Deep-Sea Mineral Blocks

India has extended an auction of deep-sea blocks containing critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products until May 1…

Source: Impossible Metals

Impossible Metals Seeks Mining Lease Near American Samoa

Deep-sea mining firm Impossible Metals said on Tuesday that it has asked U.S. federal officials to launch a commercial auction…

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. announced it has upgraded its video recording solutions, optimizing the survey and inspection of subsea assets. Credit: FET

FET: Software Upgrade for Enhanced Subsea Video Recording

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. announced it has upgraded its video recording solutions, optimizing the survey and inspection of subsea assets.

Source: NOC

NOC AUVs To Boost Portugal Ocean Science Research

A leading European research, technology and innovation organization has chosen underwater robotics from the UK’s National…

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and Oceans North. Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences Inc.

ASL Environmental: Tidal Currents Study Underway in Newfoundland and Labrador

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents…

(Credit: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs)

Louis Dreyfus, MaDfly Launch ROV in Open Sea Operations

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and MaDfly have deployed a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in open sea conditions, marking…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news