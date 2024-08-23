 
New Wave Media

August 23, 2024

Phoenix Divers Complete Underwater Inspection at Talos' Thunderhawk Platform

(Photo: Photo: Phoenix International Holdings)

(Photo: Photo: Phoenix International Holdings)

A commercial dive crew from Phoenix International Holdings recently completed an underwater inspection in lieu of drydocking (UWILD) for Talos Energy on the Thunderhawk platform at MC-736-A in the Gulf of Mexico.

Using a deep air package and a dive crew consisting of six divers, six tenders and one supervisor, Phoenix worked 16-hour days diving nonstop for 36 days and completed 164 dives (155 Sur/D O2 dives and 8 No/D). Completed tasks included magnetic particle inspection (MPI) of 119 welds, close visual inspection (CVI) of 300 welds, and general visual inspection (GVI) of 200 welds.

Jon Regh, Houston area manager at Phoenix, said, “We are pleased to have completed another successful project for long-term client Talos Energy. We have worked extensively on offshore oil and gas facilities all over the Gulf of Mexico for over two decades, and nondestructive testing (NDT) is a core capability that Phoenix offers our clients to help maintain the quality of their assets.”

Related News

New Hydrographic Survey Solutions Passes UK MoD Test

A containerized remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) solution - reportedly a first-of-its-kind - developed for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)…

(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Kicks Off World’s First Cargo Drone Ops at Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted has started deploying heavy-lift cargo drones (HLCD) for the first time in an operational campaign at the Borssele…

A visualization of the underside of Dotson Ice Shelf showing mysterious tear drop shaped areas of melting. (Credit: Filip Stedt / University of Gothenburg)

Scientists Discover Mysterious Patterns on Ice Shelf Bottom

Using the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Ran underneath 350 m thick ice, an international team of researchers created…

Leonardo da Vinci CLV (Credit: Prysmian)

Prysmian Gets $647M Job to Install Australia’s Green Interconnector

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has signed a contract, worth around $647 million (€600 million)…

Dr. Jill Tupitza and doctoral student Allison Noble collect near-bottom water aboard Research Vessel Pelican to obtain oxygen measurements used to determine the size of the Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone. (LUMCON/LSU, Cassandra Glaspie)

Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone More Than Double 2035 Target

NOAA-supported scientists have announced that this year’s Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”— an area of low to no oxygen that can…

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news