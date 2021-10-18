 
October 18, 2021

Phoenix Promotes Williams to VP

Chris Williams (Photo: Phoenix)

Marine services contractor Phoenix announced it has appointed Chris Williams to the position of Vice President, Manned Operations.

In this new role Williams will be responsible for planning, training and execution of Phoenix’s diving and Atmospheric Diving System (ADS) operations. He will work closely with our General and Area Managers to ensure that they have the resources needed to continue meeting the requirements of our clients while simultaneously growing our underwater solutions business.

Patrick Keenan, Phoenix President, said, "As VP Manned Operations, Chris will manage personnel and equipment resources used in our military and commercial ship repair, oil and gas IRM and civil infrastructure service lines to optimize application of our extensive skills and capabilities. A 20-year Navy veteran who served in diving and engineering capacities prior to joining Phoenix as Norfolk General Manager in 2018, Chris is the right person to continue moving Phoenix forward in our mission to provide unparalleled underwater solutions worldwide."

