April 15, 2024

UKHO Appoints Blake Interim Chief Executive

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) appointed Vanessa Blake to the position of interim Chief Executive and Accounting Officer. Image courtesy UKHO

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) appointed Vanessa Blake to the position of interim Chief Executive and Accounting Officer. Image courtesy UKHO

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) appointed Vanessa Blake to the position of interim Chief Executive and Accounting Officer.
Blake is the current Chief Customer Officer at the UKHO and will take up the role of Chief Executive on an interim basis, while a permanent replacement is sought. She will succeed Peter Sparkes, who leaves in May 2024, to become the Chief Executive of the RNLI, after nearly four years in the role.

Blake joined the UKHO in July 2023 as Chief Customer Officer, during which time she developed and implemented the customer strategy that sits at the heart of the UKHO’s new corporate plan.

A recruitment process for a permanent chief executive will commence.

