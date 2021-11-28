Photo of the Day

 
November 28, 2021

Zooplankton net tow at the Chukchi Ecosystem Observatory near Hanna Shoal. Photo credit: Seth Danielson, chief scientist

On a cruise led by Seth Danielson (UAF/CFOS) and Jackie Grebmeier (UMCES), researchers are making measurements and conducting studies as part of the Distributed Biological Observatory (DBO). They are also deploying and retrieving NOOA and Chukchi Environmental Observatory (CEO) moorings.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

G-tec - Geophysical Exploration

G-tec is a specialized contractor and consultant in Geophysics, Engineering geology and Environment. G-tec operates around the world and provides specialized geotechnical engineering services, as well as marine geophysical surveys and marine environmental surveys.Company Profile Offshore Wind Farms Waterways
