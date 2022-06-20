 
New Wave Media

June 20, 2022

New Product: SeaQ Remote for Autonomous Ship Ops

“This represents a technological leap that is also the natural next step in our evolution based on long-established expertise in supply and integration of advanced SeaQ automated control systems for such areas as energy management, propulsion, bridge and navigation on more than 300 vessels,” said Vard Electro’s CEO Andrea Qualizza. Image courtesy Vard Electro

“This represents a technological leap that is also the natural next step in our evolution based on long-established expertise in supply and integration of advanced SeaQ automated control systems for such areas as energy management, propulsion, bridge and navigation on more than 300 vessels,” said Vard Electro’s CEO Andrea Qualizza. Image courtesy Vard Electro

As the move toward advanced remote and autonomous operation of vessels proceeds at speed, Vard Electro introduced SeaQ Remote to facilitate a new generation of larger robotic vessels.

The new product, which will see its debut delivery on a total of 14 newbuild marine robotic vessels contracted with shipbuilder VARD, is designed to unify the SeaQ suite of automation systems into a single user interface with the full range of remote functionality from shore.

“We are now investing heavily in autonomous technology and digitalization, supported by synergies in the wider Fincantieri group, in line with market demands for cost-efficient and green operations, capitalizing on our long and proven experience in the shipbuilding industry,” said Vard Electro’s CEO Andrea Qualizza.

Accoding to the developers, SeaQ Remote extends smart data-driven functionality to operational technology (OT) in the vessel hull as it enables remote operation of existing machinery systems such as engines, propellers and thrusters. Machinery is connected by sensors that can stream real-time data via the cloud to an onshore control center. Merged data from these sensors on a unified user interface provides a smarter way to gain an enhanced awareness of the status of onboard systems.

Constant surveillance of OT systems using sensors also enables data-driven management of vessel operations with a fleet-wide overview from a centralized location to optimize overall operations, while cybersecurity safeguards are maintained to prevent system intrusion.

For example, this allows fuel consumption monitoring to cut costs and emissions; condition monitoring for preventive maintenance on vital systems, thereby reducing vessel downtime and improving safety; and automation of key tasks such as reporting to lessen the crew workload.

SeaQ Remote also supports a remote deck machinery interface to facilitate some deck operations in support of reduced manning and enhanced safety onboard.

“The key benefits of this technology are lean manning, safety and having an expert in the loop 24/7 to ensure automated systems on the vessel are running smoothly. This in turn will enhance the cost-efficiency and sustainability of operations,” says Vard Electro’s SeaQ Remote Product Manager, Ronny Tomren.

From the left: Ronny Tomren, Product Manager SeaQ Remote & Digitalization, Øystein Longva, VP Products, and Andrea Qualizza, CEO of Vard Electro. Image courtesy Vard Electro

Related News

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Uncrewed Vessel Tech: Argeo Argus Launched for Offshore Energy Sector

Argeo launched its first uncrewed, remotely supervised survey and inspection vehicle dubbed Argeo Argus. The Argus USV (Uncrewed…

Tore Halvorsen, CTO at Loke Marine Minerals. Image courtesy LOKEmm.com

Marine Minerals – A New Opportunity for Subsea Oil and Gas Technology

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

OSIL reports a "Bumper year for Multiple Corer sales"

Ocean Scientific International Limited (OSIL) reported "very strong sales for their multiple corer range," with current sales…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions to Deliver Subsea Production System for Halten East

Norwegian offshore energy engineering and construction company Aker Solutions said Wednesday it had secured a sizeable contract…

Photo courtesy NIWA/The Nippon Foundation

Subsea Science: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations

New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

UBIFRANCE

UBIFRANCE, the French agency for international business development, comes under the aegis of France’s Ministry for Economy and Finance and that of the Ministry for Foreign Trade. UBIFRANCE lies at the heart of France’s public-sector export-support framework.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news