New Product: SeaQ Remote for Autonomous Ship Ops

As the move toward advanced remote and autonomous operation of vessels proceeds at speed, Vard Electro introduced SeaQ Remote to facilitate a new generation of larger robotic vessels.

The new product, which will see its debut delivery on a total of 14 newbuild marine robotic vessels contracted with shipbuilder VARD, is designed to unify the SeaQ suite of automation systems into a single user interface with the full range of remote functionality from shore.

“We are now investing heavily in autonomous technology and digitalization, supported by synergies in the wider Fincantieri group, in line with market demands for cost-efficient and green operations, capitalizing on our long and proven experience in the shipbuilding industry,” said Vard Electro’s CEO Andrea Qualizza.

Accoding to the developers, SeaQ Remote extends smart data-driven functionality to operational technology (OT) in the vessel hull as it enables remote operation of existing machinery systems such as engines, propellers and thrusters. Machinery is connected by sensors that can stream real-time data via the cloud to an onshore control center. Merged data from these sensors on a unified user interface provides a smarter way to gain an enhanced awareness of the status of onboard systems.

Constant surveillance of OT systems using sensors also enables data-driven management of vessel operations with a fleet-wide overview from a centralized location to optimize overall operations, while cybersecurity safeguards are maintained to prevent system intrusion.

For example, this allows fuel consumption monitoring to cut costs and emissions; condition monitoring for preventive maintenance on vital systems, thereby reducing vessel downtime and improving safety; and automation of key tasks such as reporting to lessen the crew workload.

SeaQ Remote also supports a remote deck machinery interface to facilitate some deck operations in support of reduced manning and enhanced safety onboard.

“The key benefits of this technology are lean manning, safety and having an expert in the loop 24/7 to ensure automated systems on the vessel are running smoothly. This in turn will enhance the cost-efficiency and sustainability of operations,” says Vard Electro’s SeaQ Remote Product Manager, Ronny Tomren.

From the left: Ronny Tomren, Product Manager SeaQ Remote & Digitalization, Øystein Longva, VP Products, and Andrea Qualizza, CEO of Vard Electro. Image courtesy Vard Electro