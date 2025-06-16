Greensea IQ to Host First Public Demonstration of Bayonet 350 AUGV

Greensea IQ, a developer of autonomous robotic systems for subsea and nearshore operations, will host the first public demonstration of its Bayonet 350 Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicle (AUGV) on June 23, 2025, at the Hotel del Coronado’s North Beach in San Diego, California. The demonstration will take place ahead of the 24th World Dredging Congress & Exposition (WODCON XXIV) and is open to invited guests from the commercial dredging and marine construction industries.

The Bayonet 350 is designed for operations in the surf and swash zones—areas that are notoriously difficult to access with traditional survey and inspection platforms. The June 23 demonstration will showcase the vehicle’s unique ability to work effectively in dynamic nearshore environments, delivering precision data collection with an advanced payload of cutting-edge survey sensors and positioning technologies.

Built on Greensea IQ’s open architecture autonomy platform, the Bayonet 350 combines rugged all-terrain mobility with real-time autonomy and navigation. The vehicle is ideally suited for applications such as pre-dredge surveys, environmental monitoring, obstacle detection, and progress tracking in the critical zone where land meets sea.

Attendees of the San Diego event will witness the Bayonet 350 conduct a live mission from the beach, operating fully autonomously along the seafloor while collecting geospatial data. The demonstration will conclude with a networking lunch on-site.