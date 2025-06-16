 
New Wave Media

June 16, 2025

Greensea IQ to Host First Public Demonstration of Bayonet 350 AUGV

© Greensea IQ

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ, a developer of autonomous robotic systems for subsea and nearshore operations, will host the first public demonstration of its Bayonet 350 Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicle (AUGV) on June 23, 2025, at the Hotel del Coronado’s North Beach in San Diego, California. The demonstration will take place ahead of the 24th World Dredging Congress & Exposition (WODCON XXIV) and is open to invited guests from the commercial dredging and marine construction industries.

The Bayonet 350 is designed for operations in the surf and swash zones—areas that are notoriously difficult to access with traditional survey and inspection platforms. The June 23 demonstration will showcase the vehicle’s unique ability to work effectively in dynamic nearshore environments, delivering precision data collection with an advanced payload of cutting-edge survey sensors and positioning technologies.

Built on Greensea IQ’s open architecture autonomy platform, the Bayonet 350 combines rugged all-terrain mobility with real-time autonomy and navigation. The vehicle is ideally suited for applications such as pre-dredge surveys, environmental monitoring, obstacle detection, and progress tracking in the critical zone where land meets sea.

Attendees of the San Diego event will witness the Bayonet 350 conduct a live mission from the beach, operating fully autonomously along the seafloor while collecting geospatial data. The demonstration will conclude with a networking lunch on-site.

Related News

Image: Crystle Wee / AIMS

Portable Coral Restoration System Tested in the Maldives

A portable reef aquaculture system designed by scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) to aid coral…

Underwater bulkhead connectors and mating in-line connectors come in a myriad of shapes, sizes and pin patterns from several companies. The system designer is faced with a daunting challenge to select the one best suited to their application. Credit: HPA Subsea

Lander Lab: Selection Criteria for Underwater Cable and Connectors

Underwater connectors and mating cables provide system flexibility, ease of service, and other advantages to undersea system…

Members of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group and Sergeant Andrew Deutsch of the CH-147F Chinook crew loading a snowmobile to prior to takeoff to the Ski Landing Area (SLA) camp as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Inuvik NWT. Credit: Corporal Jacob Hanlon, Canadian Forces Photo

Coming in from the Cold: Canadian Arctic Security Takes Center Stage

More than 75% of Canada’s world-leading coastline (upwards of 150,000 miles or 240,000 kilometers) is Arctic, along with roughly 40% of the land.

© ScottishPower Renewables

ScottishPower, Oasis Marine Study Proves Feasibility of Offshore Charging

Offshore charging for both battery-powered crew transfer and service operation vessels could be on the horizon for windfarms of the future…

Source: YouTube

UK's Prince William Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Oceans

Britain's Prince William on Sunday called on world leaders and businesses to take urgent action to protect the planet's oceans…

© Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Appoints Kristin Robertson to Board of Directors

Kraken Robotics Inc. announced that Kristin Robertson has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Robertson,…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news