Thursday, October 9, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 9, 2025

UK Project Demonstrates Autonomous Docking for Zero-Emission USVs

  • (Credit: HydroSurv)
  • (Credit: HydroSurv)
  • (Credit: HydroSurv) (Credit: HydroSurv)
  • (Credit: HydroSurv) (Credit: HydroSurv)

HydroSurv, South Devon College and BMT have completed the ROC + DOCK project, a pioneering initiative to automate deployment, recovery, recharging and retasking of zero-emission Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).

The project has demonstrated how future resident operations can be centrally managed across dispersed coastal sites.

Funded by Innovate UK’s Marine & Maritime Launchpad, the project integrates a solar-powered docking and replenishment station, an immersive Remote Operations Centre (ROC) using BMT’s REMBRANDT simulator, and upgrades to South Devon College’s training vessel, USV Dart.

Together, these elements form an end-to-end system for autonomous vessel operations that could reshape environmental monitoring, inspection and surveillance missions in ports and harbours.

In September, the ROC + DOCK system was deployed on the River Dart. A remotely monitored docking station with an automated mooring latch enabled hands-off recovery and recharging of HydroSurv’s REAV-16 USV.

Deep integration between the vessel control software and the simulator allowed operators to launch, navigate and task the USV through an interface traditionally used for crewed training.

The project also addresses training and skills gaps in maritime autonomy. The simulator and ROC facility create a progressive pathway from virtual training to live operations, strengthening operator confidence and supporting the evolution of Remote Operations Centre design.

By automating docking, charging, supervision and simulator-based training, ROC + DOCK allows a two-person team to execute multiple missions from a single facility across dispersed coastal sites, without local on-water support.

“On-water data collection can achieve extraordinary productivity once vessels are set to work. The challenge lies in mobilizing crew solely to launch, recover and replenish uncrewed vessels following short-duration voyages.

“ROC + DOCK addresses this challenge directly by enabling USVs to operate independently from a centralized hub, without the need to send a crew to the worksite. This approach not only reduces cost and decarbonizes operations, but provides a blueprint for resident USV networks around the UK coastline,” said David Hull, Founder & CEO, HydroSurv.

Related News

(Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ESA, UK Space Agency Back ACUA Ocean’s Subsea Inspection Robotics System

ACUA Ocean has secured a European Space Agency (ESA) contract, supported by the UK Space Agency, to further advance its ‘nested…

© Adrian / Adobe Stock

Blue Water Autonomy Appoints Advisory Board

Boston-based Blue Water Autonomy, a company designing and producing unmanned ships for the U.S. Navy, has formed an Advisory…

© Yanmar

Yanmar, Sony Form Joint Venture for Underwater Sensing Technology

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. and Sony Group Corporation have established a joint venture, YANMAR BLUE TECH Co., Ltd., to advance…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Joins European Seas UXO Cleaning Squad

Fugro has joined the Clearance Activities for Marine Munitions through Efficient Remediation Approaches (CAMMera) consortium…

© Exail

Exail Autonomous USV Travels 1,100-Nautical-Miles Across Gibraltar Strait

Exail's DriX O-16 transoceanic uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) has just completed an unprecedented 1,100-nautical-mile (2…

© Hefring Marine

IMAS Technology Mitigates Risks for USVs

Once a niche technology, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) are at the center of a transformation in the maritime industry.

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news