UK Project Demonstrates Autonomous Docking for Zero-Emission USVs

HydroSurv, South Devon College and BMT have completed the ROC + DOCK project, a pioneering initiative to automate deployment, recovery, recharging and retasking of zero-emission Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs).

The project has demonstrated how future resident operations can be centrally managed across dispersed coastal sites.

Funded by Innovate UK’s Marine & Maritime Launchpad, the project integrates a solar-powered docking and replenishment station, an immersive Remote Operations Centre (ROC) using BMT’s REMBRANDT simulator, and upgrades to South Devon College’s training vessel, USV Dart.

Together, these elements form an end-to-end system for autonomous vessel operations that could reshape environmental monitoring, inspection and surveillance missions in ports and harbours.

In September, the ROC + DOCK system was deployed on the River Dart. A remotely monitored docking station with an automated mooring latch enabled hands-off recovery and recharging of HydroSurv’s REAV-16 USV.

Deep integration between the vessel control software and the simulator allowed operators to launch, navigate and task the USV through an interface traditionally used for crewed training.

The project also addresses training and skills gaps in maritime autonomy. The simulator and ROC facility create a progressive pathway from virtual training to live operations, strengthening operator confidence and supporting the evolution of Remote Operations Centre design.

By automating docking, charging, supervision and simulator-based training, ROC + DOCK allows a two-person team to execute multiple missions from a single facility across dispersed coastal sites, without local on-water support.

“On-water data collection can achieve extraordinary productivity once vessels are set to work. The challenge lies in mobilizing crew solely to launch, recover and replenish uncrewed vessels following short-duration voyages.

“ROC + DOCK addresses this challenge directly by enabling USVs to operate independently from a centralized hub, without the need to send a crew to the worksite. This approach not only reduces cost and decarbonizes operations, but provides a blueprint for resident USV networks around the UK coastline,” said David Hull, Founder & CEO, HydroSurv.