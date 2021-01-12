 
New Wave Media

January 12, 2021

US Ramps Up Fight Against Illegal Fishing

(Photo: NOAA)

(Photo: NOAA)

NOAA has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing across borders and promote sustainable fisheries abroad, as the U.S. ramps up its fight against practices that threaten global food security, damage economies and risk the sustainability of fisheries and marine ecosystems.

This partnership builds on NOAA's larger work with the U.S. State Department and U.S. Coast Guard under the Maritime SAFE Act, which was signed into law last year.

Through this agreement, the two agencies plan to build upon each other's respective programs, strategies and investments to support developing countries as they strengthen their own assessment, monitoring and enforcement capabilities. They will also aim to promote innovations in combating IUU fishing through alliances with other governments and the private sector and increase incentives for compliance and consequences for violating fisheries rules.

“Together, our two agencies are well positioned to help nations combat IUU fishing practices which have emerged as a leading maritime security threat and are associated with human rights abuses and other forms of transnational crime,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Timothy Gallaudet, Ph.D., assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator. “I commend the staff of NOAA and USAID who worked to develop this agreement, and thank all those who work every day to stop IUU fishing through diplomacy, enforcement, and science.”

Related News

(Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Resumes Plan to Split in Two

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc said on Thursday it resumed its plan to split itself into two, after delaying…

Photo: SubSea Craft Ltd./BAR Technologies

Meet VICTA, an Innovative Diver Delivery Unit for Subsea Defense

BAR Technologies won the deal to support SubSea Craft Ltd., in the design and build of VICTA – touted by the companies as…

© Bureau Veritas: Marine & Offshore

Ponant Moves Forward with BV to Mitigate Underwater Radiated Noise

Le Jacques-Cartier, the last sister-ship in the Ponant Explorers series of six expedition class cruise ships, was awarded…

TechnipFMC is working with a consortium on subsea hydrogen production and storage technology Deep Purple. Image from TechnipFMC.

What's In Store for 2021? More Remote, More Data, More Autonomy

Late 2018, before net-zero targets had been agreed to by most western energy giants and nations, BP came out with a goal…

Photo: Valeport/THURN

Send in the Drones: First aerial drone-dipping sensors take off with Valeport

A new system for autonomous airborne hydrographic survey has been launched by THURN Group. The THURN QuickDip system of data…

Kristal Ambrose (Photo: WMU)

WMU PhD Candidate Ambrose Wins Goldman Environmental Prize

Kristal Ambrose, a PD candidate at the World Maritime University, is the recipient of the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize 2020.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Global Pollution Solutions

Global Pollution Solutions Ltd markets the 'Gobbler' - a highly versatile, easily transportable revolutionary oil recovery vessel. Gobbler can be launched by road trailer, carried by shipsand fits transport aircraft. Collected heavy oil contains 0% water, light oils may contain 2% water.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news