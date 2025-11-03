 
RTsys Micro-AUV Supports Ukrainian Demining Efforts

© RTsys

© RTsys

RTsys, a leader in micro-AUV technology, has successfully supported French company GEOMINES pioneering a six-week training program for 24 operators from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SESU), deploying the world’s only commercially available micro-AUV system currently operational in active conflict zones. This initiative, conducted from September 8 to October 16, 2024, demonstrated the operations, robustness, and real-world data management capabilities of RTsys’ micro-AUVs.

The closing ceremony, attended by H.E. Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador of France to Ukraine, and the First Deputy Director of SESU, marked the certification of Ukrainian operators, now fully trained to deploy RTsys’ battle-tested micro-AUV NemoSens as unique shallow-water demining platform in live demining operations.

RTsys’ COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) micro-AUV stands as the sole system of its kind globally to be operationally deployed in real-world conflict scenarios, including Ukraine’s war-torn waterways. Unlike experimental or military-exclusive prototypes, RTsys’ micro-AUVs have proven their reliability, durability, and data management in high-threat environments, setting a new standard for underwater demining technology.

During the training, SESU operators conducted real-world exercises using RTsys’ micro-AUVs to detect and map potential submerged explosives in lakes and rivers, areas previously considered too risky or inaccessible, to neutralize threats remotely using ROV-assisted disposal techniques, minimizing human exposure, and to finish processing and analyzing sonar data in real time with dedicated software, enabling rapid decision-making in dynamic environments.

