Thursday, February 1, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 1, 2024

Sapura Bolsters Subsea Capabilities with Exail Rovins INS

(Credit: Exail)

(Credit: Exail)

Sapura, a Brazilian provider of subsea services, has recently acquired eight units of Exail Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) to enhance its ROV capabilities in offshore installation of subsea equipment.

Integrated into Sapura's fleet of remotely operated vehicles (ROV), Exail INS will help Sapura to lay flex pipes and deploy subsea hardware onto the seabed, such as templates and manifolds, rigid jumper spools or tie-in-spools.

The Exai INS are said to be able to ensure highly accurate navigation down to 6000 meters.

Rovins Nano, equipped with advanced sensors such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, will function as the central component in the ROV’s navigation and positioning system.

It will play a vital role in determining the ROV's position, orientation, and velocity with precision, which is essential for the accurate positioning and installation of subsea equipment.

The integration is set to optimize Sapura’s overall high operational standards such as efficiency and accuracy.

“The precision and reliability of Exail’s INS align perfectly with our commitment to excellence in subsea operations,” said Felipe Jesus, ROV Manager at Sapura.

Related News

Martin Thomson (Credit: FEM)

ROV Specialist FET Names First Ever Energy Transition Chief

ROV specialist Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has appointed Martin Thomson as its first ever energy transition business…

Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project (Credit: Bladt Industries)

First OSS for 2.6GW US Offshore Wind Project Arrives to Denmark

The first of a total of three offshore substations (OSS) for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project has been delivered…

Geo Ranger (Photo: N-Sea)

N-Sea Charters Geo Plus' Survey and ROV Support Vessel

Subsea solutions provider N-Sea Group announced it has entered into an agreement with Geo Plus to long term charter the Dutch…

Ramform Hyperion vessel (Credit: Marlink)

Marlink Speeds Up Geophysical Data Delivery from PGS’ Seismic Survey Vessel

Smart network and digital solutions company Marlink has upgraded the smart hybrid VSAT installation on PGS’ seismic research…

(Credit: TSO)

Italy's TSO Tests Subsea Drone for Marine Geophysical Surveys

Italian transmission system operator (TSO) Terna has launched an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) Gavia as part of a collaborative…

Floating electrical hub for Eolmed (Credit: Bourbon)

Eolmed Floating Wind Farm Starts Taking Shape in Mediterranean Sea

Bourbon Subsea Services has installed a floating electrical hub (FEH) at the Eolmed floating offshore wind farm in France…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer /Chief Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news