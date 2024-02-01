Sapura Bolsters Subsea Capabilities with Exail Rovins INS

Sapura, a Brazilian provider of subsea services, has recently acquired eight units of Exail Rovins Nano Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) to enhance its ROV capabilities in offshore installation of subsea equipment.

Integrated into Sapura's fleet of remotely operated vehicles (ROV), Exail INS will help Sapura to lay flex pipes and deploy subsea hardware onto the seabed, such as templates and manifolds, rigid jumper spools or tie-in-spools.

The Exai INS are said to be able to ensure highly accurate navigation down to 6000 meters.

Rovins Nano, equipped with advanced sensors such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, will function as the central component in the ROV’s navigation and positioning system.

It will play a vital role in determining the ROV's position, orientation, and velocity with precision, which is essential for the accurate positioning and installation of subsea equipment.

The integration is set to optimize Sapura’s overall high operational standards such as efficiency and accuracy.

“The precision and reliability of Exail’s INS align perfectly with our commitment to excellence in subsea operations,” said Felipe Jesus, ROV Manager at Sapura.