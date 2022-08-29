 
New Wave Media

August 29, 2022

Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

File Photo: CGG - Cropped

File Photo: CGG - Cropped

Seismic data companies CGG, PGS, and TGS, which last year launched Versal, a unified seismic data ecosystem giving access to "three of the world’s largest multi-client libraries via a single log-in," said Monday that Schlumberger had become a part of Versal, expanding the database further. 

"Versal is a unified, independent, secure, cloud-based multi-client seismic data ecosystem where energy companies can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place via a single log-in. Versal allows E&P teams to capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes rather than days, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation," the statement reeased Monday reads.

“We are very pleased to see Schlumberger join Versal, giving clients streamlined access to four of the industry’s largest multi-client data libraries. Versal now represents the overwhelming majority of the seismic data available on the market today—all within a single user-friendly platform. Now oil and gas operators have even more data at their fingertips to make better-informed decisions during their critical exploration and development operations,” says Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data at CGG.  

“We are very pleased by Schlumberger’s decision to join Versal. They have a significant multi-client data library, and combining it with the seismic multi-client libraries of PGS, TGS and CGG makes Versal an even more important vendor-neutral cloud-based common ecosystem for multi-client data. We are proud and excited by Versal becoming a successful industry-wide digitalization initiative,” says Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services at PGS.  

“What makes Versal unique is that it’s customer-centric with the aim to ensure that E&P teams have access to the most accurate information, all in one place, to make the best exploration decisions. And by adding Schlumberger’s multi-client data library to Versal, we’re now able to offer the industry a robust and collaborative solution to explore and evaluate virtually all global multi-client data. We look forward to our continued partnership with CGG, PGS and Schlumberger as we evolve this ecosystem,” says Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS.

Related News

Geospace Technologies Launches Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Recorder

Geospace Technologies on Monday today announced the release of a new seismic acquisition product named Mariner.The company…

Credit: TDI Brooks

TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

Marine survey specialist TDI-Brooks said Tuesday it had brought online a shallow water (<75-m) pneumatic vibracore (pVC)…

Aerial view of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai (HT-HH) volcano, showing new multibeam depth data overlaid on a satellite image of the islands (deep depths in blue, shallow depths in red). Credit: SEA-KIT / NIWA-Nippon Foundation TESMaP survey team. (Image: SEA-KIT)

USV Collects 'Astounding' Data from First Caldera Survey in Tonga

An uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has returned from an initial survey mission inside the caldera of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga…

Image credit Valeport

Seagrass Monitoring to the Fore in South West England

A new, non-invasive method to measure and monitor seagrass biomass on the seabed around England’s South West coast is being…

Image courtesy AutoNaut

AutoNaut Completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile Mission on the Atlantic continental shelf break

AutoNaut ‘Oban’ arrives quietly into Penzance after waiting out Storm Arwen off Mount’s Bay. The 115-day voyage covered 4…

(Photo: Oceaneering)

Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Contract Offshore Brazil

Oceaneering International on Wednesday announced its Subsea Robotics segment has been awarded a service contract supporting…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

RPS Built & Natural Environment

RPS Supports the Development of Natural Energy Resources - Risk Assessment - Oil Spill Contingency Planning - Response Planning - Oil Spill/Emergency Response Training - Metocean Surveys and Forecasting - GIS and Data Management - Environmental Impact Assessment - 2D & 3D Oil Spill and Cuttings Dispersion Modelling
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Back to the Future

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ferry Crew Member - Temporary

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news