Scottish Association for Marine Science Launches Crowdfunder to Give Gamers Science Missions

Scientists in Oban who use robotics to monitor the marine environment have used their expertise to develop a table-top game based on real-world research.

Drones and Droids has been developed by researchers from the Scientific Robotics Academy, operated by environmental charity the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS).

SAMS has launched a Crowdfunder to raise USD$21,600 (£16,000) to fund the first production run of the game, which can be used as a science outreach tool for STEM and afterschool clubs, as well as a creative, fun and rewarding challenge for table-top gamers.

Drones and Droids is the brainchild of SAMS robotics engineer Dr. Phil Peterson, who initially developed the game as a teaching aid for school visits. However, it caught the attention of gamers, who encouraged Phil to make it available to play more widely.

“I often visit schools to inspire them about practical science and engineering, showing them that they don’t need to leave Argyll for the central belt to find rewarding work in this field," said Phil. 

“My team started using role playing and then homemade flash cards to get students thinking about how robots could tackle different science missions. The game has changed a lot in the last year after playtesting our prototype with our local tabletop group, RookHart games. Thanks to a lot of creative thinking and collaboration, it’s evolved into a proper strategy game, which is much more engaging. I also canvassed my colleagues for stories and information on the ocean as seen through the eyes of real marine scientists."

The Crowdfunder aims to cover the production costs to bring the game to life and share it with the world. All profits from sales of the game will be used to fund the real marine robots developed and deployed by SAMS.

Thanks to National Lottery players, Creative Scotland via their Crowdmatch initiative will be matching donations USD$1.35 to $1.35 (£1 for £1) up to USD$338 (£250) for a limited amount of time, boosting the impact of any pledges made.

